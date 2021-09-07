Berserk Will Reportedly End with Chapter 364

Is there a piece of pop culture that made an impact on you and you stuck with it as an ongoing story, only for that story to not get a finale, or at worst an unceremonious resolution? Come on, we’re all a fan of something and sometimes that thing can let us down, leaving you without any closure. For me personally, I was disappointed that we never saw the finale of Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy trilogy. Plus, I’m sure that for a section of the Star Wars fandom, wouldn’t it have been better if we got Colin Trevorrow’s Episode IX rather than The Rise of Skywalker?

