Berserk Will Reportedly End with Chapter 364
Earlier this year, the world of anime and manga lost one of its most prolific mangakas in Kentaro Miura, with many fans both mourning the loss of the artist while also wondering if the series of Berserk will continue following the creator's death. With Young Animal, the publication responsible for printing the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk, stating that the future of the series is still up in the air, rumors are beginning to swirl that the upcoming chapter that is set to land later this month will be its last.comicbook.com
