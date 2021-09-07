Edwin Unleashes Debut Single ‘Day & Night’

After spending the last couple of years honing his skills as a musician, Honduran-American DJ and producer Edwin is finally ready to reveal his first single ‘Day & Night,’ featuring vocals by Claire V. The single was born in collaboration with Edwin’s mentor, John Debo, who is recognized across the dance music space for his creative studio techniques and coveted releases on Bedrock, Selador, and more. Debo also serves as an Assistant Professor at the prestigious Berklee School of Music, lending his hand to the next generation of producers and musicians. Debo now imparts his expertise to rising talent Edwin as he launches his career with debut single ‘Day & Night.’