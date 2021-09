My coworker's son took his car there for what turned out to be an O2 sensor code that had triggered his check engine light. They scraped his inspection sticker off, which was still good for months, but claimed they had to since the engine light code was an emissions issue. Slapped a rejection sticker on it when he told them to pound sand. Coworker has a short fuse anyway but I thought he might end up in jail over that one.

4 HOURS AGO