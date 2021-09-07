A Quick Guide to Your Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur High Holidays In NYC

Happy New Year!

Yesterday evening began the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, which runs from sunset on Monday, Sept. 6 until sundown on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Following Rosh Hashanah is Yom Kippur next Wednesday, Sept. 15 at sundown until sundown on Thursday, Sept. 16. For those of you who don’t have a plan yet for the High Holy Days, don’t fret!

Here’s a short guide to a few places around the city that are offering kosher meals for the holidays—whether you dine-in or are looking to cater at home—and even ideas of where to participate in a Tashlich (the act of throwing bread crumbs into moving water to get rid of your sins).

Always coming in with the clutch, Zabar’s is Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur ready with their Apples and Honey Crate (as well as other baskets and gift boxes). If you’re looking for more than just the honey, rugelach, challah, and spreads you can also pick up main courses, “great beginnings” (gefilte fish, matzoh ball soup, chopped chicken liver), sides, salads, and baked goods. It’s all kosher.

Where: 2245 Broadway

This Jewish NYC Deli (and Canadian-style restaurant) will be serving delicious Rosh Hashanah dinner this week if you’re interested! Make a reservation for their Manhattan location as soon as possible if that’s the route you’re looking to go for the Holy Holidays, otherwise, you can also have your dinner at home catered by them — just fill out the form here.

Where: 97 Hoyt St (Boerum Hill) and 53 Bond St (NoHo)

2nd Avenue Deli is a kosher-certified deli that offers a thorough Rosh Hashanah dinner menu for catering. Their catering menu is extensive, and for $500 you can feed 12 people! The deli also offers a catering menu for your Yom Kippur meal to break the fast.

Where: 162 E 33rd Street ( second location: 1442 1st Ave)

The chef and owner, Rafael Hasid, is a Tel Aviv native who’s brought Israeli cuisine to Brooklyn by way of the Miriam Restaurant. Enjoy your Rosh Hashanah dinner here any night from Monday through Wednesday, where they will be serving items including gefilte fish, chopped liver, braised rib eye, sea bass, and a honey and apple strudel cake for dessert.

Where: 79 5th Ave (Brooklyn)

This Upper West Side, Glatt Kosher restaurant is offering prepaid lunch and dinners for your Rosh Hashanah festivities. Their prix-fixe menus can be found on their site here , ranging from $54 to $78 per person. You’ll have to pay in advance when you make your reservation, but it’s worth it instead of dealing with the hassle of cooking and cleaning yourself at home.

Where: 668 Amsterdam Ave

Tashlich

Anywhere by the Hudson River, East River, or Harlem River will work as places to participate in tashlich. If you are looking for a service to participate in before tashlich consider the free services at Kabbalah Centre New York , Ohel Ayalah and Kol HaNeshamah .

