(Bradenton, Fla., Sept. 07, 2021) — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) Winter 2019 Outstanding Graduate Ronny S. Fray Regato is one of eight recipients of the Google-Student Veterans of America (SVA) $10,000 scholarship. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Regato graduated from SCF with his associate in arts and went on to pursue a Bachelor of Science in computer science at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU).