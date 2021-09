Beyoncé and Jay-Z have continued their collaboration with fancy jewellers Tiffany & Co., this time by covering ‘Moon River’ in a new advert. As per Pitchfork, the song, made so famous by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s (winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song), has now been reworked by Beyoncé. ‘Moon River’ is one of the most covered songs of all time, with hundreds of versions of it out in the world. The great and the good have put their own spin on it, from Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, and, more awfully, Morrissey and Chevy Chase. I’m sure furious debate about who sung it better, Chevy or Beyoncé, will soon become commonplace.

