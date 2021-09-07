CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Arrested After Stealing Backpack From Deceased Motorcycle Crash Victim

By Maria Hernandez
 7 days ago
A Florida man has been arrested and charged after stealing items belonging to a motorcycle crash victim on Monday.

According to investigators, deputies from Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal vehicle crash at around 6:00 p.m. Monday evening, September 6, at the intersection of SR 60 and Old Connersville Road in unincorporated Bartow.

According to the preliminary investigation, 32-year-old Brittany Young of Bartow was driving a beige 2010 Chevrolet Malibu on Old Connersville Road.

Ms. Young and her two passengers, 30-year-old Christopher Moore and 29-year-old Anthony Spurlock, both from Bartow, had just left the Connersville Bait and Tackle when they crossed the eastbound lanes of SR 60 and entered into the path of a red and black 2016 Suzuki 600 Motorcycle driven by 21-year-old Blake Adam Gilmore of Winter Haven.

Mr. Gilmore was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Gilmore was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to deputies.

Ms. Young was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released with minor injuries. Mr. Spurlock and Mr. Moore were uninjured.

Ms. Young was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash; her passengers were not.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Anthony Spurlock and Christopher Moore walking away from the crash. Moore was carrying a backpack that belonged to Mr. Gilmore.

Moore admitted to deputies that he stole the backpack from the crash site.

Christopher Moore was arrested for Petit Theft (M1) and Tampering with Evidence (F3).

He was transported to the Polk County Jail and currently has a $1500 bond. Moore’s criminal history includes 6 felonies and 20 misdemeanors with charges for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Domestic Violence Battery, Disclose Testimony of Witness for a Grand Jury Hearing, Trespassing, Criminal Mischief, Resisting an Officer without Violence, Driving with No Driver’s License, Failure to Appear, and Violation of Probation.

Westbound SR 60 was closed for approximately four hours.

Comments / 274

