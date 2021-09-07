CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

ABWA kicks off year with retreat

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBmHO_0boobG2N00
Pictured are the 2021 elected officers of Women Connecting Women: (bottom) Davida Price, Genice Hall, Karen Beaman; (top) Jackie Walker, Jean Pratt. Regan Summers for The Newberry Observer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgBTK_0boobG2N00

Pictured are the 2021 board members of Women Connecting Women: (sitting) Davida Price, Genice Hall, Karen Beaman; (standing) Tessie Haywood, Glendora Williams, Pamela Stansberry, Patera Martin, Jackie Walker, Brenda Branic, Jean Pratt, Tene Greenwood, Kizmet Moore, Audrey Robinson, Jackie Holmes, Margaret Davis.

Regan Summers for The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) local chapter in Newberry, Women Connecting Women Chapter, kicked off their chapter year by hosting a board retreat at the Derrick Center, in Little Mountain.

During the retreat, members of the organization conducted annual planning, had a meal together and had some outdoor fun and games. The chapter will host monthly meetings for working women and owners to learn, grow and connect. Executive board members are Genice Hall (president), Davida Price (vice president), Karen Beaman (secretary), Jacqueline Walker (treasurer) and Jean Pratt (asst. treasurer).

The mission of the ABWA’s Women Connecting Women Chapter is to bring together business women of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition. Membership is open to business owners, working women, college students and semi-retired professionals who seek continued learning opportunities and networking.

The organization hosts local professional development and networking meetings on the third Thursday of each month.

For more information you may contact abwanewberrywcw@gmail.com or 803-240-5716.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

Parnell’s retirement gift of literacy

PROSPERITY — After over 30 years in education, newly retired teacher Donna Parnell is still working to help educate children in the community through the new lending library outside of Prosperity Drug (101 N Main Street, Prosperity). “Mrs. Parnell wanted a lending library as her retirement gift, to put out...
PROSPERITY, SC
Newberry Observer

Commemorate through service and remembrance

NEWBERRY — As we reach the 20th commemoration of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, we come to the same question: how can we best remember and honor the lives lost on that day? To partially answer that question, September 11 was named as one of two national days of service in the U.S. (the other is Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day). In service to others and our community we live out the best of humanity. We show that we care, we remember, and we will act to build a better community, for the present and the future.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

EMILY cuts the ribbon

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and the Chapin Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting event for Emily Revolutionary Marketing in downtown Newberry on Friday, Sept. 3. “On behalf of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and the Chapin Chamber of Commerce and the Newberry community, we...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

What’s happening in Newberry?

“We have seen more COVID patients at NCMH, and we are seeing younger people,” said Brenda Williams of Newberry County Memorial Hospital. Nationally, 80-90% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated. Vaccines are available daily in Newberry, including at CVS, Doctors Care, Lorex, Lovelace, Walgreens, Walmart and the Health Department on Wilson Road.
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry, SC
Business
Newberry Observer

Classes off to an exciting start at PTC

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The first day of classes Aug. 23 at Piedmont Technical College (PTC) brought the college’s campuses alive with hundreds of determined individuals who in their own right are rock stars within their own circles. “It is great to see students so engaged and positive and ready to...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Clay’s Tint and Cycle opens in Newberry

NEWBERRY — Clay’s Tint and Cycle (3294 College Street, Newberry) was welcomed to the City of Newberry recently thanks to a ribbon cutting through the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve been working on motorcycles for about 20 years, tinted my first car when I was 16 years old. Never...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Capital City/Lake Murray Country celebrates 40 years and many accomplishments

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Capital City/Lake Murray Country (CCLMC) Regional Tourism Board’s Annual Meeting and 40th Year Celebration was held Thursday, August 12. The meeting provided an opportunity for the tourism community and political allies to learn what the organization accomplished this year in promoting tourism and economic development in Richland, Lexington, Newberry and Saluda counties.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

KAP holding jacket drive

NEWBERRY — The members of Xi Pi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, at Newberry College, are hosting a jacket drive to benefit not only the Newberry community, but also those outside the community. “We do a lot locally, but we want to have an impact outside the community also,” said...
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Walker
Newberry Observer

Lake completes level three training

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District recognized Board Member Gerdi Lake, of Area II, for completing level three of board leadership training during their regular meeting on Aug. 23. “Board member and leadership team training is a priority for the South Carolina School Board Association. Established in 1982, the...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Little Mountain hosting Fall Festival

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The Town of Little Mountain and the Reunion Planning Committee are hosting a 5K Fun Run/Walk Thrill of the Hill, Fall Market and Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Reunion Park. The purpose of the market is to provide an outdoor event for the...
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC
Newberry Observer

A Tribute to 9/11 and Newberry first responders

NEWBERRY — To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, while spotlighting the critical role that Newberry’s city and county first responders play in keeping us safe, The Newberry Museum will be displaying an impactful outreach exhibit during the month of September. This outreach and community-based recognition will culminate in a 9/11 day of remembrance and recognition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 11.
NEWBERRY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Women#Working Women#The Retreat#Abwa#The Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer

Letter to the Editor

At its meeting last week, the school board imposed a 30-day mask mandate for all students and teachers in Newberry County schools. Immediately, there was a furious outcry from many parents, who accused the school board of taking away their right to decide whether or not to send their children to school with masks. The following day, implementation of the mandate was halted until a special called meeting of the school board could be held.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Business tidbits

NEWBERRY — Multiple changes have been happening along Wilson Road area in Newberry in the past few weeks. • The Aaron’s store next to Tractor Supply has closed its doors and posted a handwritten sign that they have relocated to 810 East Main Street in Laurens. Customers can call 864-983-1212 with questions.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Whitaker bringing a crematory to Newberry

NEWBERRY — Whitaker Funeral Home is expanding the services they offer as they are constructing what will be the first cremation center in Newberry County at Newberry Memorial Gardens. “For Americans, more than 50% are already choosing cremation, so we saw a need in our community and our county, we...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Newberry Observer

September Main Street Shop & Dine Night

Newberry — Another Main Street Shop and Dine Night is coming to downtown Newberry. For the September 3 event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. visitors are encouraged to stroll Downtown Newberry’s streets for live music from local artists via Newberry Made, golf cart history tours from Joy Ride Tours, and giveaways from WKDK’s Rolling Radio show.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

The final “Ready for Success” class

NEWBERRY — On May 6, Newberry Adult Education held its final “Ready for Success” class luncheon for the 2020-21 school year. This luncheon honored the third class of students who are now prepared to enter the workforce after learning soft skills, dressing for success, interviewing for jobs, completing an application and writing a resume.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

629
Followers
660
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy