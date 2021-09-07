ABWA kicks off year with retreat

Pictured are the 2021 elected officers of Women Connecting Women: (bottom) Davida Price, Genice Hall, Karen Beaman; (top) Jackie Walker, Jean Pratt. Regan Summers for The Newberry Observer

Pictured are the 2021 board members of Women Connecting Women: (sitting) Davida Price, Genice Hall, Karen Beaman; (standing) Tessie Haywood, Glendora Williams, Pamela Stansberry, Patera Martin, Jackie Walker, Brenda Branic, Jean Pratt, Tene Greenwood, Kizmet Moore, Audrey Robinson, Jackie Holmes, Margaret Davis.

Regan Summers for The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) local chapter in Newberry, Women Connecting Women Chapter, kicked off their chapter year by hosting a board retreat at the Derrick Center, in Little Mountain.

During the retreat, members of the organization conducted annual planning, had a meal together and had some outdoor fun and games. The chapter will host monthly meetings for working women and owners to learn, grow and connect. Executive board members are Genice Hall (president), Davida Price (vice president), Karen Beaman (secretary), Jacqueline Walker (treasurer) and Jean Pratt (asst. treasurer).

The mission of the ABWA’s Women Connecting Women Chapter is to bring together business women of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition. Membership is open to business owners, working women, college students and semi-retired professionals who seek continued learning opportunities and networking.

The organization hosts local professional development and networking meetings on the third Thursday of each month.

For more information you may contact abwanewberrywcw@gmail.com or 803-240-5716.