‘Shark Tank’ Season 13: Meet the New + Returning Guest Sharks

Shark Tank season 13 is premiering in October, and ABC recently announced the names of the guest judges who will enter the tank. Along with the usual panel – Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary – there will be five guest judges. One name will be familiar to fans as they are a returning guest shark; the other four are brand new to the show. Find out more about them below, including who they are and what they do.