What does American fashion mean? Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, already seems a little exasperated by the question when I arrive for a preview of his new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” It’s not that Bolton doesn’t want to define it—he settles on heterogeneity, diversity, and pluralism as three words to define American fashion—but it’s more that he thinks “the idea of reducing American fashion down to one definition is totally antithetical to what the exhibition is about.” Instead of delivering a single, biting thesis, Bolton wants his exhibition to offer “a more nuanced definition of American fashion. In a way, when you walk around the show, it could be 104 different definitions, because each piece is a different expression, a different emotion.” The better question for this show, the first in a two-part exhibition whose counterpart, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” opens in May 2022, would be: How does American fashion make you feel?

