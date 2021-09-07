Colonie Police: Schenectady man arrested on burglary charges three hours apart

Manief A. Mullins Credit: Colonie Police Department

COLONIE – A Schenectady man tried a Starbucks break-in, then broke into a Panera, after getting arrested in the first case, police said.

Manief A. Mullins, 21, of Schenectady was charged with third-degree attempted burglary and third-degree burglary, felonies, as well as misdemeanor possession of burglar tools, police said.

Mullins is accused of trying to break into the Wolf Road Starbucks Thursday night, police said, then breaking into the Wold Road Panera Bread early Friday morning, shortly after his release in the first case.

Officers first responded to the Starbucks at about 10 p.m. for a burglar alarm. Officers then arrived to find someone trying to force entry into the closed business.

Police arrested the man, Mullins, charged him and released him on an appearance ticket, police said.

Then, at about 1 a.m. Friday – some three hours after the Starbucks call – police responded to the Panera Bread for a burglar alarm, police said.

Arriving officers found a man acting suspiciously near the business. He then fled the area when approached by officers, police said.

Officers then confirmed a burglary and the individual who fled was soon located and identified as Mullins, police said.

Police took Mullins into custody again. He was arraigned and again released with an appearance ticket, police said.

Based on these incidents, police said it is possible this defendant has been involved in other criminal activity in the Capital Region. Anyone who may have been a witness to the incidents, who may have knowledge relevant to the investigation or have knowledge of other criminal activity Mullins may have been involved in is asked to contact Colonie investigators at 518-783-2754.

