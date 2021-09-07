Mexico to push for relocation of semiconductor supply chains to Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy minister Tatiana Clouthier will be in Washington between Wednesday and Friday for so-called high level economic talks with the United States, where she will seek the relocation of semiconductor supply chains to Mexico.

“Minister Clouthier will hold various meetings with representatives of technology, logistics and semiconductor firms to push for the relocation of their supply chains and to redirect their investments to Mexico,” the Mexican economy ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Nick Zieminski)