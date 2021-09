Billie Eilish’s viral British Vogue cover story paid homage to retro Hollywood sirens, and now she’s chosen to channel perhaps the most revered pin-up of all at the 2021 Met Gala: Marilyn Monroe. Eilish – a co-chair of the gala along with fellow Gen-Z superstars Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman – floated onto the red carpet in a frothy blush gown by Oscar de la Renta, inspired by the tulle dress Monroe wore to attend the Oscars in 1951. The theme of this year’s ball is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, so Eilish turned to one of the biggest names in US fashion to craft her ode to a woman as ingrained in American culture as stars and stripes.

