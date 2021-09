Appears this recruitment is going to end eerily similar to the Maye recruitment from both a result standpoint and the manner and path the recruitment followed. Maye was the #1 Big target of James Johnson and staff. Got on him very early, worked him extremely hard, kid visited multiple times. Did everything right only to see UNC become a player much later and lock up Maye. Coach Young and staff were in on Nickel very early, offered him quickly, worked their butts off and had every reason to believe they were in good shape only to see UNC swoop down and presumably get his commitment.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO