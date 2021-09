The Belmont County Health Department holds a luncheon for people who have volunteered their help during the COVID-19 pandemic. The luncheon was held at the Shepherd Farm and event center in Bethesda on Wednesday. More than 30 people attended and received certificates of appreciation and gift cards for their efforts. Health Commissioner Dr. George Cholak and Nursing Director Linda Mehl spoke, thanking the volunteers for their assistance at vaccination clinics.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO