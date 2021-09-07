Man arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing mother with 2 swords, Monona police say
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide after police say he stabbed his mother multiple times with two swords in Monona on Saturday night. Sylvester J. Mohomes Jr., 30, was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and armed burglary, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin said in a statement.madison.com
