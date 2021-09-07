CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Arkansas Department of Agriculture launches new website to promote Farm to School program

By Talk Business & Politics staff
talkbusiness.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arkansas Department of Agriculture has launched a new multi-platform website that partners Arkansas Farm to School, arfarmtoschool.org, with Arkansas Grown, arkansasgrown.org, the first website of its kind that connects farm to school to a state’s local food branding programs. “Agriculture impacts every citizen in every community throughout our state,”...

talkbusiness.net

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Lawmakers want Georgia agriculture department involved in cannabis oil program

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture should play a role in the state’s fledgling medical marijuana program, a member of a legislative oversight committee said Monday. “This is an agricultural product; we’re an agricultural state,” Georgia Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, said during the inaugural meeting of the Medical Cannabis...
GEORGIA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Schools Partner with Carpenters to Launch Carpentry SEAL Programs

Officials from the Indiana Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship (OWBLA), the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters (IKORCC), IKORCC signatory contractors, school officials, and community stakeholders gathered to formally recognize Porter County Career Center (PCCC), Portage High School, and Chesterton High School’s respective carpentry programs as certified State Earn and Learn (SEAL) programs.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Ozarks First.com

Springfield Farm to School Program in need of farmers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Farm to School program has a goal of getting locally grown fruits and vegetables into schools for students to enjoy. The program can’t operate without the help of local farmers supplying their produce. For a district like Springfield Public Schools, officials are on the hunt...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Columbus Dispatch

Reynoldsburg City Schools receives USDA grant to expand agriculture program

While so many teachers were excited to return to the classroom in person last month, Trevor Horn couldn't wait to get his students outside. And the Reynoldsburg High School agriculture and food science teacher was doing just that recently, when his students braved 90-degree weather by picking handfuls of red peppers and tiny tomatoes from the school garden.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
munciejournal.com

New ‘City Connects’ Program to Launch in Muncie Community Schools

MUNCIE, Ind. – Better grades, higher achievement, improved attendance and lower dropout rates are just some of the proven benefits of City Connects, a student-support program launching in Muncie Community Schools (MCS) this fall. The program calls for a master’s-trained social worker, school counselor or mental health professional – called...
MUNCIE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Arkansas Farm To School#Arkansasgrown Org#Agriculture Wes Ward#Mhp Team Si#The Farm To School
Leavenworth Times

School launches recreational reading program

In addition to their normal studies, Lansing Intermediate School students are devoting time to what are being referred to as D.I.R.T. and O.T.T.E.R. to help them develop a love for reading. A program called Daily Independent Reading Time has been launched for fourth-graders at the school. And a program called...
LANSING, KS
njhcn.org

Farm to School For The New Year

Strategy: Federal Child Nutrition Programs HE#4 Federal Child Nutrition Programs SCH HE#1 Healthy Eating in Early Child Education ECE HE#1 School Gardens SCH HE#2. The new school year is fast approaching and in-person learning is back in the Paterson Public School District (PPSD). The Paterson School Food Service Department is expected to see many changes due to schools reopening. Last year, in the midst of the pandemic lockdown, the district’s Food Service Department was tasked with delivering meals to students and families across the district. This was not an easy feat. 30,000 students relied on the district for breakfast and lunch while schools remained closed. With innovative thinking, hardworking food service staff and dedication, the district was able to successfully provide students with daily meals as well as run health initiatives such as the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables program (FFVP). The FFVP initiative is a federally funded program that subsidizes the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables for K-12 students served at school during non-meal times. With in-person classes suspended due to COVID-19, the program shifted its approach by incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into the grab-and-go school meals being offered at its distribution sites. This year, with schools reopening, the FFVP will be returning to directly serving students in schools.
PATERSON, NJ
Sheridan Press

Bills could give new responsibilities to state agriculture department

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources committee will bring forth two bills that could minorly restructure the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. The first bill draft, discussed during the committee’s meeting in Riverton Sept. 9-10, moves funding for weed and pest programs on...
SHERIDAN, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
kiwaradio.com

Iowa NRCS sets cutoff for conservation program applications

IARN — Iowa farmers and private landowners interested in treating resource concerns on their lands have until Oct. 1 to be considered for priority funding for conservation programs administered through USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Three of the most popular USDA conservation programs are included in this signup period:...
IOWA STATE
phelpscountyfocus.com

‘Agriculture education on the move’ program teaches local third graders about farming industry

Local third graders recently completed the Agriculture Education on the Move program in the classroom with regional educator Kelly Nisbett. “I’m just passionate about agriculture,” she said. “So, when I found out about the opportunity to be able to teach third graders about where their food comes from, I thought that was really great…because so many kids and even adults really do not know where their food comes from.”
AGRICULTURE
Daily Advocate

Versailles FFA, Fire Department announce 10th annual Farm Safety Program

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA and Versailles Fire Department will sponsor the 10th Biannual Darke County & Surrounding Areas EMS and Fire Fighter Farm Safety Day at Mark Stucke’s farm on Oct. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. All surrounding area EMT and fire fighters are invited to attend this free event. A free catered lunch will be served and participants will be able to receive hours of continuing education credits (Site Number 1390). The emphasis of this year’s training will include the following stations: Bucket Truck Rescue, Grain Bin Construction and Hazards, Fertilizer and Chemical Safety, Modern Agriculture Equipment, and Debriefing Silo Extrication and Auger Entanglement. Activities will be held outside, so please plan accordingly. Participants should bring appropriate rescue gear if available. Please wear closed-toe shoes and long pants. The address of Stucke Farms is 11411 St. Rt. 185 Versailles, Ohio. To RSVP please contact Dena Wuebker at [email protected] or 937-423-2369 or reach out to Taylor Bergman at [email protected] or 937-621-9136. Limited to the first 100 participants; please RSVP by Oct. 11.
VERSAILLES, OH
talkbusiness.net

‘Woman Rise’ mentorship program set for launch

The Venture Center, Venture Noire, Wright Lindsey Jennings, Arkansas Economic Development Commission, and Arkansas Capital Corporation have launched Woman Rise, a new statewide mentorship program bringing Arkansas’ women entrepreneurs the opportunity to develop relationships and drive professional growth. Woman Rise marks the first partnership between the organizations and brings experience,...
ECONOMY
themaconcountynews.com

New programs launched to serve veterans

Veterans now have more opportunities for support and healing. Special Liberty Project (SLP) was established five years ago to provide outdoor adventures to healing veterans and Gold Star Families, and last year founders Cory and Jessica Merritt purchased a property in Franklin to make available a wide variety of activities, ranging from hunting and fishing to hiking and camping.
FRANKLIN, NC
Bay Net

Department Of Recreation & Parks Launches Website For Wellness & Aquatics Center

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - The Department of Recreation & Parks Department has launched a new website for the Wellness & Aquatics Center (WAC), opening Monday, Sept. 13. The department's website provides information for class offerings, operating hours, membership options and facility amenities. Visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/wellnesscenter for the details. Additionally, the department continues...
LEONARDTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy