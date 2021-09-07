Arkansas Department of Agriculture launches new website to promote Farm to School program

Strategy: Federal Child Nutrition Programs HE#4 Federal Child Nutrition Programs SCH HE#1 Healthy Eating in Early Child Education ECE HE#1 School Gardens SCH HE#2. The new school year is fast approaching and in-person learning is back in the Paterson Public School District (PPSD). The Paterson School Food Service Department is expected to see many changes due to schools reopening. Last year, in the midst of the pandemic lockdown, the district’s Food Service Department was tasked with delivering meals to students and families across the district. This was not an easy feat. 30,000 students relied on the district for breakfast and lunch while schools remained closed. With innovative thinking, hardworking food service staff and dedication, the district was able to successfully provide students with daily meals as well as run health initiatives such as the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables program (FFVP). The FFVP initiative is a federally funded program that subsidizes the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables for K-12 students served at school during non-meal times. With in-person classes suspended due to COVID-19, the program shifted its approach by incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into the grab-and-go school meals being offered at its distribution sites. This year, with schools reopening, the FFVP will be returning to directly serving students in schools.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 15 DAYS AGO