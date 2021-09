The importance of collecting patient-reported outcomes data in urothelial carcinoma as it relates to novel treatment selection. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: This is a dialogue that we keep having with one another and with providers in clinic: how to optimally sequence this drug and take into account level of evidence, efficacy, safety, and medical comorbidities and toxicity profiles, which you mentioned before. I’ll quickly try to go further in this discussion before we wrap up. Regarding the importance of quality of life and patient-reported outcomes, we’ve been trying to get more data in urothelial cancer using validated tools. We’re learning from other tumor types. You’ve done studies yourselves, like the TITAN study in prostate cancer. Do you have any comments on how we can better integrate quality of life and patient-reported outcomes in the platinum-refractory and earlier settings in advanced urothelial cancer?

CANCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO