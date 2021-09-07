The Bengals X Factor For 2021 NFL Season, And It’s Not Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals are heading into year two with quarterback Joe Burrow, the former number one overall pick. Last season was not at all what anyone was hoping for as Burrow went down late in the campaign with a leg injury that abruptly ended his season. Burrow is looking for a return to form in week one versus the Minnesota Vikings, but he has to be hoping some things have changed about the team since last season. The Bengals weren’t good and they had the resources to improve in the offseason.