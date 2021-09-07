Solana Price Analysis: Is There No Stopping To The SOL Coin Rally?
SOL coin shows a slight bearish divergence in its RSI chart. The SOL/BTC traded at 0.003655 BTC, with a gain of 34.7%. The 24hr trading volume in the SOL coin is 9.5 Billion. The SOL coin showed an incredible rally in its chart within just one month. If calculated with the same date of last month, the price has surged almost 160 points, providing a 500% gain to those lucky buyers. Furthermore, the price continues to rise higher and higher with no sign of reversal yet.themarketperiodical.com
Comments / 0