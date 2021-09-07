CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How Porsche is inventing a future for electric GT racing

By Tim Stevens
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthias Scholz knows what it takes to make a great car for the track. As Porsche's director of GT Racecars, he's certainly overseen the development of a few. He's also spent a lot of time talking with Porsche's customer race teams, soliciting input to make those competition cars even better. Sure, Porsche may sell more SUVs than sports cars these days, but the company's racing program remains its soul -- those SUVs fund the racing and the racing fuels the brand. Look inside any Porsche dealership, past the Cayenne and Macan models littering the showroom floor, and you'll see walls covered in dramatic images of bewinged 911 racers hustling around some of the greatest tracks in the world.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 1

Related
CarBuzz.com

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Is More Race Car Than Ever Before

Few road cars garner the praise and adoration heaped upon the Porsche 911 GT3. It's not the most powerful car on the road, not by a long shot, but when it comes to driver involvement and corner-carving ability, the 911 has established itself as a market leader not just once, but six times over. The newest, seventh generation, freshly launched for 2022, aims to be nothing less than the pinnacle of driving pleasure. But in many ways, it's an even more pure sports car than any that has come before it.
CARS
Carscoops

The 640 HP Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Is More Fun Than Many Sports Cars

With SUVs and crossovers rising in popularity, it’s no surprise that we are starting to see almost every player in the automotive industry rolling their versions down the red carpet. What’s interesting, however, is the subtle competition between some of the more premium names to try and conquer the ‘performance SUV’ segment. So far we’ve seen some impressive efforts from companies like Lamborghini with the Urus and BMW with the X6, but a new (old) kid has arrived on the block, and it’s called the Cayenne Turbo GT, ready to reclaim the throne.
CARS
ntvhoustonnews.com

Porsche unveils Mission R electric sports car

Porsche on Monday (September 6) unveiled its electric sports car “Mission R” at the Munich car show. The new model which Porsche calls a “gamechanger for electric mobility” powered with 800-volt technology promises ultrafast charging. “My personal design highlight of this car, is a crystal clear roof with an exoskeleton...
CARS
theclevelandamerican.com

Porsche introduces its new brand of electric bikes

Porsche, the sports and luxury car manufacturer, has announced the creation of a new brand dedicated exclusively to electric bikes: Cyklaer (or bicycles). Cyklaer is not just a business for Porsche, it is a collaboration with Storck (the racing bike manufacturer), Greyp and Fazua (the component companies). The Cyklaer will be sports bikes that use an electric motor for mobility, but they will also have other very modern features.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sagan
Motorsport.com

Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept

The Mission R revealed at this week's IAA Mobility motor show in Munich "provides an indication of what the future of one-make series with all-electric cars could look like," according to the German manufacturer. The combined power output from the motors give the car approximately 1075bhp in qualifying mode and...
CARS
Motor1.com

Audi Grandsphere Concept Revealed: A Stunning 710-HP Electric GT

The Audi Skysphere concept rolled onto the lawns of Pebble Beach in August, marking the first vehicle with the brand's new "sphere" naming structure. The gorgeous convertible touted a two-seat layout, a fully electric powertrain, and up to Level 4 autonomy. Now, just a few days ahead of next week's IAA Auto Show in Munich, the company is showing the second "sphere" concept – the Audi Grandsphere.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Porsche Debuts 1,000+ Hp Electric Racer at Munich Motor Show

Porsche promised a surprise debut for the Munich Motor Show and it delivered in electrifying form, the German sports car company unveiling the Mission R concept — a show car that will influence both its future racers and production vehicles. The prototype is capable of making “over 1,000 horsepower” in...
BUSINESS
Pocket-lint.com

Cupra UrbanRebel Concept gives street racing vibes to future electric car

(Pocket-lint) - Cupra has unveiled a new concept car, the UrbanRebel. It's a pure electric car, with this concept said to give "an idea of the future design language of the urban electric vehicle." Cupra already has an electric car in the wings, the Cupra Born, which is the Cupra-branded...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Cars#Electric Cars#Race Cars#Porsche Design#Gt Racecars#Suv#Taycan#Formula#Ev#Porsches
MotorAuthority

Learn how the Porsche 911 is made

The 911 is the soul of the Porsche lineup. At just over an hour long, this documentary, titled "Building a Porsche 911: Legend on 4 Wheels," goes deep into the manufacturing process, development, history, and racing heritage of Porsche's iconic sports car, which is built at the automaker's Zuffenhausen, Germany, factory.
CARS
Pistonheads

1,000hp Porsche Mission R previews EV future

When Porsche produces a concept, it does so with intent. See the Mission E of 2015, which became the Taycan, and the Mission E Cross Turismo, a preview of the new Taycan Cross Turismo. In both instances, bar a few details, the production car was a faithful recreation of the concept. So with the 'Mission' badge back on a Porsche show car, it's worth paying attention, as it's not likely to be a pie-in-the-sky vision.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Gulf Oil Porsche Is Hiding A 500-HP Electric Secret

Salon Prive is a concours d'elegance that takes place every year at the beginning of September at Blenheim Palace in the UK, the ancestral home of Winston Churchill. Last's year's best in show winner was an Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza Spider, and the runner up was a Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta. This heavily modified 964 Porsche 911 probably won't qualify for any of them, but it is beautiful, and electric.
CARS
Carscoops

Everrati’s Porsche Gulf Signature Edition Is A 964 With 500 Electric Horses

Everrati is currently displaying a Porsche 964 that it has converted to all-electric power and dubbed the Gulf Signature Edition at the Salon Privé. Found beneath the bodywork of the classic 911 is a 53 kWh battery pack and advanced battery management system that is coupled to an electric motor delivering 500 hp through the rear wheels. The Gulf Signature Edition also has 500 Nm of torque, a claimed 180-mile (289 km) range and can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 4 seconds. To put these figures into perspective, base 964 models produced 247 hp and 228 lb-ft (310 Nm).
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
Road & Track

Porsche Mission R Concept Could Be a Future All-Electric 718 Road Car in Disguise

Porsche's first production electric car was the Taycan, an all-new model. But going forward, the brand will focus on turning existing models into EVs. The first to go electric will be the Macan, with a new EV to be sold alongside the recently updated internal-combustion version. Soon, Porsche will do the same with the 718 Boxster and Cayman, and this week, the company gave us our first sneak peek of its electric sports cars—in the form of an EV race car concept.
CARS
topgear.com

Opinion: why Porsche should never make an electric 911

… but almost certainly will. Oh well, here goes nothing. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. An electric car that feels like a proper Porsche is entirely possible. The Taycan has already proved it, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Macan is next for the silent treatment, Panamera and Cayenne won’t be far behind, now Porsche and Bugatti are in bed with Rimac a pure-electric successor to the 918 Spyder is inevitable, and as the thinly-veiled Mission R concept proves, the next-gen Cayman and Boxster going full-electric from 2024 isn’t just a rumour anymore… it’s happening.
CARS
Highsnobiety

will.i.am on Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Electric Car

If you're going to get a spokesperson to demonstrate the volume of your electric car, you could do a lot worse than the guy who makes speakers go nuclear. So, when will.i.am and his futuristic sunglasses reiterate that Mercedes-AMG's GT 63 S E-Performance is especially powerful, it's probably worth taking him up on it.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Everatti Porsche 911 (964) Is A Future Proof Electric Vehicle

Everatti is doing big things in the name of electric vehicles, especially with this Porsche 911. The automotive restoration company focuses on “electrifying icons,” like the 911, Land Rover, and other classics. Everatti offers the 964 in three fully customizable varieties: the Coupé, Targa, and Gulf Signature Edition. What is...
CARS
newsbrig.com

Porsche’s new Mission R electric racecar concept is built to stream

Porsche is taking inspiration from the world of esports and livestreaming for its next racecar concept. The all-electric Porsche Mission R, first introduced at this weeks’ 2021 IAA Mobility conference in Munich, is what Porsche believes is “the future of customer motorsport.”. According to Porsche, the Mission R is designed...
CARS
topgear.com

This cutesy electric SUV is the future of Smart

The Smart Concept #1 is much bigger than all Smarts before it. And techier, too. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is the future of Smart. And we’ll get the quite literal big news out of...
CARS
motor1.com

BMW M5 CS challenges Porsche 911 Turbo to series of drag races

The folks at Throttle House are once again challenging the BMW M5 CS to a drag race against a powerful opponent. This time it's trying to beat a modern Porsche 911 Turbo. As a refresher, the BMW CS has a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 pumping out 626 bhp (467 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-metres) running through an eight-speed automatic to a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. It also weighs 104 kilograms (230 pounds) less than the M5 Competition. According to Throttle House's experience, the saloon seems to be making far more power than BMW claims. The four-door has no problem beating a Dodge Charger Redeye.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy