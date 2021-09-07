How Porsche is inventing a future for electric GT racing

… but almost certainly will. Oh well, here goes nothing. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. An electric car that feels like a proper Porsche is entirely possible. The Taycan has already proved it, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Macan is next for the silent treatment, Panamera and Cayenne won’t be far behind, now Porsche and Bugatti are in bed with Rimac a pure-electric successor to the 918 Spyder is inevitable, and as the thinly-veiled Mission R concept proves, the next-gen Cayman and Boxster going full-electric from 2024 isn’t just a rumour anymore… it’s happening.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO