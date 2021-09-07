Author Correction: Association between overactive bladder and pelvic organ mobility as evaluated by dynamic magnetic resonance imaging

There is a growing need to develop novel strategies for the diagnosis of schizophrenia using neuroimaging biomarkers. We investigated the robustness of the diagnostic model for schizophrenia using radiomic features from T1-weighted and diffusion tensor images of the corpus callosum (CC). A total of 165 participants [86 schizophrenia and 79 healthy controls (HCs)] were allocated to training (N = 115) and test (N = 50) sets. Radiomic features of the CC subregions were extracted from T1-weighted, apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC), and fractional anisotropy (FA) images (N = 1605). Following feature selection, various combinations of classifiers were trained, and Bayesian optimization was adopted in the best performing classifier. Discrimination, calibration, and clinical utility of the model were assessed. An online calculator was constructed to offer the probability of having schizophrenia. SHapley Additive exPlanations (SHAP) was applied to explore the interpretability of the model. We identified 30 radiomic features to differentiate participants with schizophrenia from HCs. The Bayesian optimized model achieved the highest performance, with an area under the curve (AUC), accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity of 0.89 (95% confidence interval: 0.81–0.98), 80.0, 83.3, and 76.9%, respectively, in the test set. The final model offers clinical probability in an online calculator. The model explanation by SHAP suggested that second-order features from the posterior CC were highly associated with the risk of schizophrenia. The multiparametric radiomics model focusing on the CC shows its robustness for the diagnosis of schizophrenia. Radiomic features could be a potential source of biomarkers that support the biomarker-based diagnosis of schizophrenia and improve the understanding of its neurobiology.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO