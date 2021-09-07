CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Association between overactive bladder and pelvic organ mobility as evaluated by dynamic magnetic resonance imaging

By Kurenai Kinno
 9 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93143-6, published online 02 July 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Kurenai Kinno. The correct affiliations for Kurenai Kinno are listed below:. Department of Urology, Toho University Graduate School of Medicine, 5-21-16 Omorinishi, Ota City, Tokyo, 143-8540, Japan. Department of Urology,...

Author Correction: Lipidomics of facial sebum in the comparison between acne and non-acne adolescents with dark skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-96043-x, published online 16 August 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error in the vertical axis label in Figure S1(a), where the order of labels on the left side was incorrect. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information...
Author Correction: Observation and analysis of diving beetle movements while swimming

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-96158-1, published online 16 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “The authors are grateful for the support of the National Key Research and Development Program of China (Grant No. 2016YFE0132900), the National Natural Science Foundation of China...
Author Correction: A pseudo-softmax function for hardware-based high speed image classification

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94691-7, published online 28 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 3 where panels (b) and (c) were incorrectly captured. The original Figure 3 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These...
Author Correction: The blue carbon wealth of nations

Correction to: Nature Climate Change https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-021-01089-4, published online 12 July 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, in the first sentence of the second paragraph of the section titled “Blue carbon wealth redistribution,” there was an error. In the sentence reading: “The five donor countries that generate the largest blue carbon wealth surpluses are, in addition to Australia: Indonesia, Cuba, Russia and Papua New Guinea,” the country Papua New Guinea should instead have read as “Guinea-Bissau.”
Author Correction: Appropriate sampling methods and statistics can tell apart fraud from pesticide drift in organic farming

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93624-8, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. A previous rendition of Figure 6 was published. The original Figure 6 and accompanying legend appear below. In Supplementary Information 5, in the legend of Table 3,. “Comparability of the datasets from...
Author Correction: Biocementation mediated by native microbes from Brahmaputra riverbank for mitigation of soil erodibility

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94614-6, published online 27 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4, where Figure 4d was a duplication of Figure 4e. The original Figure 4 and accompanying legend appear below. In addition, in Table 1, in the column “Properties”,. “Clay...
Author Correction: Enhancing and quantifying spatial homogeneity in monolayer WS

The original Article has been corrected. National Physical Laboratory, Hampton Road, Teddington, TW11 0LW, UK. Yameng Cao, Sebastian Wood, Filipe Richheimer, J. Blakesley & Fernando A. Castro. Department of Physics, Lancaster University, Lancaster, LA1 4YB, UK. Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 7XH, UK. Open Access This...
Author Correction: Fluorescence/photoacoustic imaging-guided nanomaterials for highly efficient cancer theragnostic agent

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95660-w, published online 05 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error, where the model number “LUX 3.0” for the fluorescence imaging system was omitted. As a result, in the Materials and Methods section, subsection name:. “Fluorescence imaging system design”,. “All of the...
Correction: Dynamical machine learning volumetric reconstruction of objects’ interiors from limited angular views

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-021-00512-x, published online 07 April 2021. We are correcting Eq. (8) on p. 16 and Eq. (10) on p. 17, which were inadvertently missing sigmoid functions (\(\sigma\)). Eq. (8) should be corrected as:. and Eq. (10) should be corrected as:. The code is publicly available at https://github.com/iksungk. The original article...
Author Correction: Amalgamated cross-species transcriptomes reveal organ-specific propensity in gene expression evolution

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18090-8, published online 8 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in “Methods”, which incorrectly read. ‘Iterative anomalous sample removal coupled with SVA. Anomalous RNA-seq samples were iteratively removed by a correlation analysis coupled with an expression bias correction. In each iteration,...
Author Correction: Efficient dissolved organic carbon production and export in the oligotrophic ocean

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02227-3, published online 11 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the horizontal axes labelling of Fig. 3, in which the southernmost coordinates were labelled “N” instead of “S”. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Author Correction: Nonlinear shifts in infectious rust disease due to climate change

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25182-6, published online 24 August 2021. In the original version of the published article, a phrase in Fig. 1 legend was accidentally duplicated (“(shift in temperature denoted by change in color gradient, hot = red, cold = blue)”). The duplicate phrase has been removed. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Plant...
Author Correction: Effect of magnesium reduction on the oxygen content of pickling niobium powder

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94578-7, published online 22 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Li Qingkui which was incorrectly given as Li Qinkui. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Wang Jingfeng...
An interpretable multiparametric radiomics model for the diagnosis of schizophrenia using magnetic resonance imaging of the corpus callosum

There is a growing need to develop novel strategies for the diagnosis of schizophrenia using neuroimaging biomarkers. We investigated the robustness of the diagnostic model for schizophrenia using radiomic features from T1-weighted and diffusion tensor images of the corpus callosum (CC). A total of 165 participants [86 schizophrenia and 79 healthy controls (HCs)] were allocated to training (N = 115) and test (N = 50) sets. Radiomic features of the CC subregions were extracted from T1-weighted, apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC), and fractional anisotropy (FA) images (N = 1605). Following feature selection, various combinations of classifiers were trained, and Bayesian optimization was adopted in the best performing classifier. Discrimination, calibration, and clinical utility of the model were assessed. An online calculator was constructed to offer the probability of having schizophrenia. SHapley Additive exPlanations (SHAP) was applied to explore the interpretability of the model. We identified 30 radiomic features to differentiate participants with schizophrenia from HCs. The Bayesian optimized model achieved the highest performance, with an area under the curve (AUC), accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity of 0.89 (95% confidence interval: 0.81–0.98), 80.0, 83.3, and 76.9%, respectively, in the test set. The final model offers clinical probability in an online calculator. The model explanation by SHAP suggested that second-order features from the posterior CC were highly associated with the risk of schizophrenia. The multiparametric radiomics model focusing on the CC shows its robustness for the diagnosis of schizophrenia. Radiomic features could be a potential source of biomarkers that support the biomarker-based diagnosis of schizophrenia and improve the understanding of its neurobiology.
Author Correction: Streptomyces strains modulate dynamics of soil bacterial communities and their efficacy in disease suppression caused by Phytophthora capsici

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88495-y, published online 29 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Sakineh Abbasi, Ayme Spor, Akram Sadeghi & Naser Safaie which were incorrectly given as Abbasi Sakineh, Spor Ayme, Sadeghi Akram & Safaie Naser respectively. The original...
3D imaging of human organs with micrometer resolution - applied to the endocrine pancreas

The possibility to quantitatively study specific molecular/cellular features of complete human organs with preserved spatial 3D context would have widespread implications for pre-clinical and clinical medicine. Whereas optical 3D imaging approaches have experienced a formidable revolution, they have remained limited due to current incapacities in obtaining specific labelling within large tissue volumes. We present a simple approach enabling reconstruction of antibody labeled cells within entire human organs with preserved organ context. We demonstrate the utility of the approach by providing volumetric data and 3D distribution of hundreds of thousands of islets of Langerhans within the human pancreas. By assessments of pancreata from non-diabetic and type 2 diabetic individuals, we display previously unrecognized features of the human islet mass distribution and pathology. As such, this method may contribute not only in unraveling new information of the pancreatic anatomy/pathophysiology, but it may be translated to essentially any antibody marker or organ system.
Author Correction: Comparative profiling of cortical gene expression in Alzheimer’s disease patients and mouse models demonstrates a link between amyloidosis and neuroinflammation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17999-3, published online 19 December 2017. This article contains errors in the Introduction, where. “AppNL-G-F/NL-G-F mice carrying the homozygous mutant App gene encoding the humanised Aβ sequence (G601R, F606Y, and R609H) with three pathogenic mutations, namely Swedish (KM595/596NL), Beyreuther/Iberian (I641F), and Arctic (E618G)10, progressively exhibit Aβ accumulation starting at 4 to 6 months of age, dense distributions of microglia and astrocytes from 9 months of age, and behavioural symptoms from 8 to 12 months of age10,11.”
Author Correction: Identification and characterization of Piwi-interacting RNAs in human placentas of preeclampsia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95307-w, published online 03 August 2021. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 2, 3 and 4 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 2:. Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Hubei Province, No. 745 Wuluo Road, Hongshan...
Author Correction: Life-course trajectories of weight and their impact on the incidence of type 2 diabetes

Antonio Monteiro Ponce de Leon ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0704-52151,2,. Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91910-z , published online 14 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the Results section, under the subheading ‘Population attributable fraction (PAF)’,. “The trajectories including exposure to overweight or obesity at any point of life...
