Los Angeles County, CA

Testimony from 21 women reveals Ron Jeremy used fame to lure, rape accusers

USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Adult film actor Ron Jeremy leveraged the novelty of his celebrity to meet and often isolate women whom he raped and sexually assaulted, using the same tactics for years, according to grand jury testimony from 21 women that was unsealed Saturday. "Wouldn't it be funny if we...

www.usatoday.com

Ron Jeremy
