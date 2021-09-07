CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Coast Community Foundation supports Solar United Neighbors

Herald Tribune
Cover picture for the articleA $30,000 grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation helped Solar United Neighbors launch two solar co-ops – the first in 2020 and a second earlier this year. “Gulf Coast is committed to both improving environmental conditions in our region and educating residents about the benefits of doing so,” said Hollie Mowry, community investment associate for the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “SUN’s solar co-ops make rooftop solar accessible for local homeowners, and they boost our regional economy in the process.”

