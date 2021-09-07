CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caseyville Police say suspect in motel theft last seen in Fairview Heights

By Kavahn Mansouri
News-Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaseyville Police are asking the public to continue keeping an eye out for someone they say stole a cash drawer from a local motel. On Monday, police took to social media to ask for the public’s help in locating an approximately 40-year-old man with a medium size brown dog. The man is believed to be traveling with a woman as well. The man, woman and the dog may be staying in a hotel somewhere in the metro-east, according to police.

