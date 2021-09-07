CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With federal unemployment benefits gone CNY Works is stepping up to help

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– More than 7.5 million Americans have found themselves without unemployment benefits as four key federal pandemic programs expired Monday. These programs were created to extend aid to those who had exhausted their state’s benefits period, covered part-time workers, freelancers, and self-employed workers who normally wouldn’t receive unemployment, and provided an extra $300 weekly bonus for so many.

