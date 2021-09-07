CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Box Office: Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Crushes Labor Day Weekend Records With $90 Million

By Rebecca Rubin
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHl1f_0booX1wt00

LOS ANGELES, Sep 7 (Variety.com) - Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” capped off Labor Day weekend at the box office with a bang. The superhero action adventure, starring Canadian actor Simu Liu, had an even bigger debut than expected, collecting $90 million in its first four days of release and setting a new high watermark for the holiday weekend.

Since Labor Day is traditionally a slow weekend at the box office, the film’s three day total of $75.5 million from 4,300 theaters blew past previous the record set by 2007’s “Halloween” and its $30.6 million start. Despite concerns the delta variant would keep audiences at home, “Shang-Chi” notched the second-biggest opening weekend of the pandemic, behind only “Black Widow” with $80 million.

Impressively, it ranked ahead of Universal’s “Fast & Furious” sequel “F9” ($70 million) and Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” ($48 million), both of which opened earlier in summer at time when COVID-19 looked like it might eventually abate.

At the international box office, “Shang-Chi” amassed $56.2 million in key markets such as France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Japan. The film doesn’t have a release date in China, which is an important territory for Marvel movies. Globally, “Shang-Chi” has made $146.2 million so far.

“‘Black Widow’ showed what a Marvel movie can do in pandemic conditions, and that release had the additional burden of a streaming option,” says David A. Gross. “For Marvel, ‘Shang-Chi’ is a creative departure, and at a cost of over $150 million, the results are very good.”

Unlike “Black Widow,” which debuted simultaneously on Disney Plus, “Shang-Chi” is playing only in theaters for its first 45 days of release before it lands on-demand. Disney CEO Bob Chapek called its theatrical-only release an “interesting experiment” and indicated its ticket sales would influence plans for future releases, such as “Eternals,” which is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, “Shang-Chi” takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and centers on a skilled martial artist who is forced to confront his past when he is targeted by the covert Ten Rings organization.

In a landmark moment for representation, it’s the first installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the biggest film franchise, to feature an Asian star and predominately Asian cast. Moviegoers and critics were impressed with the final product; it has a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and an “A” CinemaScore from audiences.

Last weekend’s champ, Universal’s thriller “Candyman,” slid to second place, collecting $10.5 million over the weekend and an impressive $13 million through Monday. The horror film, which is playing only in theaters, has made $41 million to date, a strong result given its $25 million production budget.

In third place, Disney and 20th Century’s sci-fi comedy “Free Guy” finished Monday with $11.2 million (including $8.7 million from Friday to Sunday), bringing ticket sales to $94.3 million.

Paramount’s animated adventure “PAW Patrol” and Disney’s family friendly film “Jungle Cruise” tied the No. 4 spot with each taking in $4 million over the three-day weekend and $5.2 million through Monday. “PAW Patrol,” based on the popular children’s TV program, has generated $31 million to date, while “Jungle Cruise” recently crossed $100 million at the domestic box office, with its tally currently at $106.8 million.

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Shang-Chi Is Only in Theaters This Weekend, When Is It on Disney+?

﻿Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuted in theaters on Friday. The film has been riding a wave of critical praise and already has great reviews from audiences as well. However, the only way to see Shang-Chi right now is to make the trek to theaters. Unlike Black Widow and many other Disney movies, Shang-Chi will not be available on Disney+ Premier Access. If you still aren't comfortable going back to theaters yet, but want to see Shang-Chi, you'll have to wait a minute. But not as long as usual.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi’ Remains No. 1 with $35.8M

Shang-Chi remains atop the box office charts in its second weekend with a domestic haul of $35.8 million. The superhero standalone, which is playing in 4,300 theaters, has a cume-to-date of $145.6 million. The PG-13 movie, which boasts an A Cinemascore, stars Simu Liu as Marvel’s newest hero and is the studio’s first to center on an Asian lead. Shang-Chi now boasts the largest second weekend since the start of the pandemic, besting Black Widow’s $25.8 million. In its opening weekend, the Marvel feature grossed a massive $90 million and had the second-biggest three-day debut of the pandemic year so far, coming...
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Shang-Chi Leads the Pack with Best Sophomore Frame of the Pandemic

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings held on to the top spot at the domestic box office for the second consecutive weekend, earning $35.8 million from 4,300 screens to reach a $145.6 million total in North America. That figure is the highest second weekend gross of the pandemic, eclipsing Black Widow’s $25.8 million sophomore frame. Shang-Chi is exclusive to cinemas for its 45 days of release while Black Widow was available on PVOD day-and-date through Disney’s streaming platform. Shang-Chi’s second weekend represents a 53% drop, a competitive result when compared to recent day-and-date Disney releases Black Widow (-68%), Jungle Cruise (-55%), and Cruella (-49%).
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Disney to Release Remaining 2021 Movies Exclusively in Theaters

After the success of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Disney has announced that the rest of its film slate this year will be released in theaters before heading to its streaming service. “Following the tremendous box office success of our summer films which included five of the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Labor Day Weekend#Shang Chi#Fast Furious#Box Office#Canadian#Universal#Paramount#Disney Plus#Ten Rings#Asian#Rotten Tomatoes
IndieWire

Led by ‘Shang-Chi,’ Disney Films Return to Box-Office Dominance

This weekend’s box-office results justified Disney’s decision to provide theater-exclusive engagements for the remaining 2021 theatrical release schedule. Led by a very impressive second weekend for Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” as well as strong holds for “Free Guy” and “Jungle Cruise,” the studio commanded nearly 80 percent of domestic ticket sales. “Shang-Chi” provided the bulk, taking in almost $36 million in its second weekend. That’s down only 53 percent from its opening. That’s even  more impressive after opening on a holiday weekend with an elevated Sunday gross. It’s a high-end hold, much better than the 68 percent second-week...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Disney+ Releases ‘Hawkeye’ Trailer

The first official trailer for Disney+’s and Marvel Studio’s long-awaited series Hawkeye was released Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show marks the return of Jeremy Renner’s (Wind River) Clint Barton, or, Hawkeye, and is set for its premiere on the platform on November 24. Following the events of...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Marvel Studios Releases the Official Trailer for Upcoming Series 'Hawkeye'

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first official trailer for its new original series ‘Hawkeye that will be debuted on Disney+ this coming November. Jeremy Renner plays the protagonist and returns as Hawkeye and he’s joined in by a new battle partner in Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld) who claims that she’s the “world’s greatest archer.” The new show takes place in New York City and is set during the Christmas season. The under two-minute clip opens up with Hawkeye attempting to rekindle his relationship with his family by making plans with them for the holidays. However, in the following scenes, a masked vigilante from Hawkeye‘s past seems to have returned and he’s forced step away from his family festivities and face this evil force toe to toe.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
thrillgeek.com

Disney+ Debuts Official Trailer And Teaser Poster For “Hawkeye”

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the official trailer and teaser poster for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
TV & VIDEOS
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wegotthiscovered.com

A Kickass Jason Statham Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Remember that underrated Jason Statham move with a one-word title? No, it wasn’t Snatch, Cellular, Revolver, London, 13 or Spy, it was much more of straightforward action thriller. Nope, it wasn’t Chaos, Crank, Blitz, Safe, Parker or Homefront, either, Jet Li was in it. Not The One, because technically that’s...
TV & VIDEOS
districtchronicles.com

Antiques Roadshow crowd gasp as robe breaks show records with life-changing valuation

THE Antiques Roadshow crowd gasped after a robe broke show records with a life-changing valuation – but there was one big problem. Expert Lee Young met a couple while stood next to the stunning robe, and he told them: “There are those moments in your life that you will always remember, and I will always remember standing here, but I certainly will also remember the first time that I saw this spectacular robe.”
ENTERTAINMENT
MovieWeb

Squirrel Girl Revealed in Marvel's New Warriors Lost Footage from Canceled Series

We finally have a look at Milana Vayntrub suited up as Squirrel Girl in New Warriors, something many Marvel fans never thought they'd see. Developed by Kevin Biegel for Marvel Television in 2016, the planned New Warriors series was inspired by the Marvel comic books of the same name, following a group of budding superheroes looking to make a positive impact on the world. A pilot episode was shot, but the footage never saw the light of day as the series was canceled.
TV SERIES
CNET

Don't scroll past one of the best sci-fi series on Amazon Prime Video

I once had the privilege of interviewing Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany. It didn't go exactly to plan. I spent most of my time gushing about how much a fan I was of her -- and the lauded Canadian sci-fi show that saw her rise to fame. Now, two years later, that gushing continues as I implore you and everyone you know to watch Orphan Black.
TV SERIES
blackfilm.com

Disney+ Debuts Official Trailer For Marvel Studios’ “HAWKEYE,” Starring Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld

“Hawkeye,” is a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. The highly anticipated Disney+ original series premieres Wednesday, November 24.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Studios Unveils Action-Packed First Trailer

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Marvel Studios is showing zero signs of slowing down and if you think Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been hella crazy so far, that's just the tip of the iceberg and the following months will only get more mind-boggling, to say the least. After witnessing magic and mystery over the last couple of months via shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, the studio is bringing raw and unadulterated action back to the small screen via the standalone Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
206K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy