CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Benton Resources: Clean Air Metals Reports New Drill Results including 76.7m of 5.67g/t PdEq with 21.0m of 9.98g/t PdEq at Escape Lake

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton' or 'the Company') is pleased to share results obtained by Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSXV: AIR) (FSE: CKU) (OTCQB: CLRMF) ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") from recent drilling completed at the Escape Lake project, under Option from Benton. Clean Air Metals can earn up to 100% of the Escape Lake project and Benton will retain a 0.5% NSR on the property.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Viva Gold Drills 22.9 Meters at 1.5 g/t, Including 4.6 Meters at 6.2 g/t, on a Significant Step-Out Drill Hole at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the 'Company' or 'Viva') is pleased to announce strongly positive results on the first hole of its 2021 reverse circulation ('RC') drill program announced on July 12, 2021. Hole TG 2101 was drilled as a 90-meters step-out...
NEVADA STATE
mining.com

Kutcho Copper expands high-grade BC resource, advances feasibility

Kutcho Copper (TSXV: KC) has updated the resources at its wholly owned copper-zinc project, 100 km east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The company is also near completion of a feasibility study (FS) that incorporates significant changes to the engineering and design of the project. There are three deposits included...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Aztec Reports Additional RC Drill Results from Tombstone Project, Arizona; Including 1.73 gpt Gold and 56.2 gpt Silver (2.53 gpt AuEq) over 64.0 m

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 4 more holes drilled under the north-central Contention pit confirm and expand the high grade, near surface, oxidized gold-silver mineralization. 23-hole program results continue to expand the width and length of mineralization below the Contention Pit. VANCOUVER,...
ARIZONA STATE
StreetInsider.com

Portofino Mobilizes Team to Expand Channel Sampling Program - Allison Lake North Lithium Property

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its geological team has re-mobilized to the Allison Lake North Lithium and Rare Elements Property (the "Property") located 100 kilometres ("km") east of the town of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The team is expanding on the initial exploration program and carrying out additional systematic channel sampling where encouraging Lithium ("Li") and Tantalum ("Ta") values were recently discovered.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#Panama#Benton Resources#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Clean Air Metals Inc#Fse#Cku#The Company#Nsr#Palladium Equivalents#Pdeq#The Escape Lake Deposit#Clean Air Metals#The Clean Air Metals#Thunder Bay North Project#Quadro Resources Ltd#St Anthony Gold Corp#Maxtech Ventures Inc#Sokoman Minerals Corp
StreetInsider.com

US Copper Provides Update on Superior Drill Program

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - US Copper Corp ("US Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) is providing an update on the Dixie fire and its impact on the Company's activities at its Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in north-east California.
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals identify Bourier project lithium targets and report discoveries using GoldSpot Discoveries' Artificial Intelligence methods

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s proprietary approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and geological interpretation highlight lithium potential at Bourier claims within the Nemiscau greenstone belt;. A total of 15 high to moderate prospectivity lithium targets have been identified;. Preliminary Summer 2021 field exploration results have revealed the discovery of five (5) new...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.
BUSINESS
investorideas.com

Breaking Mining Stock News: Fortune Bay (TSXV: $FOR.V) Intersects 8.00 G/T Gold Over 12 Metres In Initial Step-out Holes At Box, Goldfields Project

HALIFAX, NS - September 14, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results for the first three step-out drill holes completed at the Box gold deposit ("Box"), located on the Company's Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). The drill holes are part of the ongoing Phase 1 resource expansion program which is expected to include approximately 5,000 metres of drilling.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
dallassun.com

Marvel Acquires Additional Ground at Victoria Lake - Contiguous to Marathon Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of an additional 53 mining claims totaling 1,325 hectares of land to add to the Company's existing land position on its Victoria Lake Gold Project. The claims were acquired through an option agreement with a vendor and increases Marvel's land holdings in the area to 7,650 hectares. This new acquisition is located along the Exploits Subzone and covers a large highly prospective structural zone proximal to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone which hosts Marathon Gold's (MOZ) Valentine Gold Project with resources of 4M oz. of gold (www.marathon-gold.com) (Figure 1).
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Golden Lake samples return up to 9,920 g/t silver in grab samples returned from West Copperview Property adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.’s MPD Property

Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE: GLM) (OTC: GOLXF) (“GLM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce initial results from samples taken at its Copperview Property, located in BC and contiguous to the “MPD Property” owned by Kodiak Copper Corp. (“Kodiak”) (TSX-V: KDK). Recently collected surface grab subcrop samples from the Deadman Lake target, on the West Copperview claims, have returned high grade silver values of up to 9,920 grams per tonne silver (g/t Ag) and 5,900 g/t Ag. These samples correspondingly returned 0.95 percent copper (% Cu), 2.45 percent lead (% Pb), and 1.28 percent zinc (% Zn) and 0.94%Cu, 4.33% Pb, and 1.82% Zn.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Volcanic Gold drills 6.52m @ 16.31 g/t Au at Holly

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VG) is pleased to report further high grade drill results from step out drilling from La Peña vein at the Holly Project in Guatemala. HDD-21-020 from 61.70 to 67.10 returns 5.40m @ 5.91 g/t Au and 70* g/t Ag. Results from the Holly project drilling...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Quebec Precious Metals Reports High-Grade Grab Samples of 68.1 & 61.8 g/t Au on the Elmer East project; extends the Mineralized Corridor to 4.2 km at the Lloyd Discovery Area

The 2021 summer surface sampling program expended the mineralized corridor at the Lloyd discovery area from 60 m to 4.2 km (Figures 1 & 2, photos 1, 2 & 3) and remains open in all directions. The most significant samples are as follows:. 68.1 g/t Au, 13.4 g/t Ag, 0.26...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Kirkland Lake boosts M&I gold resources 216% at Detour Lake

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, the mid-year 2021 mineral resource estimates were calculated based on the results of...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Pretium drills 34.5 metres of 93.4 g/t gold at Brucejack mine, BC, shares up

Pretium Resources Inc. [PVG-TSX, NYSE] continues to intersect high-grade gold mineralization in phase 3 of the North block resource expansion drill program at the 100%-owned Brucejack mine in northwest British Columbia. Phase 3 of the North block resource expansion drill program follows up on the high-grade gold intersected directly north...
mining.com

Lower than expected grades bite into Rainy River guidance for New Gold

New Gold (TSX: NGD) has cut production guidance at its Rainy River gold mine in Ontario by about 10% because of lower than expected grades. The gold miner now expects Rainy River to produce 240,000-255,000 gold-equivalent ounces this year, down from 275,000 to 295,000 oz. The company signalled last month...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Veins in First Drill Holes at the Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (“Japan Gold” or the “Company“) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect, within the Ikutahara Project, Figure 1. The Ikutahara Project is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in the Barrick Alliance.
WORLD
mining.com

Victoria Gold’s Eagle mine achieves record monthly production

Victoria Gold (TSXV: GCX) has achieved record production at the Eagle gold mine in Canada’s Yukon Territory, producing 20,744 ounces of gold during the month of August. This represents a 65% increase from the same period of 2020. Moreover, ore tonnes stacked on heap leach pad reported monthly record levels, with the achievement of 1.2 and 1.1 million tonnes in July and August respectively.
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Talisker Intersects 1 g/t Au over 116.25m within 0.56 g/t over 441.2m Confirming 1,100m Continuous Vertical Panel at Pioneer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') ( TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce results from drill holes SB-2021-048 and SB2021-055 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. These holes are the fourth and fifth holes drilled by Talisker this year in the recently discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer, located 2 kilometres to the south-east of the Bralorne township. Talisker continues to drill high grade vein resource at Bralorne.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy