Benton Resources: Clean Air Metals Reports New Drill Results including 76.7m of 5.67g/t PdEq with 21.0m of 9.98g/t PdEq at Escape Lake
Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton' or 'the Company') is pleased to share results obtained by Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSXV: AIR) (FSE: CKU) (OTCQB: CLRMF) ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") from recent drilling completed at the Escape Lake project, under Option from Benton. Clean Air Metals can earn up to 100% of the Escape Lake project and Benton will retain a 0.5% NSR on the property.
