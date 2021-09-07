CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Will You Be the First Millionaire of the New Year?

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 7 days ago

JACKSON, MISS–Just after midnight January 1, 2022, the Powerball® First Millionaire of the Year™ will be announced live on the ABC Network. The Mississippi Lottery is one of 30 lotteries participating in the nationwide promotion selecting semifinalists for the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve promotion. The Multi-State Lottery Association, which operates Powerball, will randomly select five finalists from all the semifinalists submitted. The First Millionaire of the New Year winner will be announced in the broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

