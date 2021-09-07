ETSU upsets Vanderbilt in opening game with dominant performance

NASHVILLE – Where to begin. It’s hard to know where a good starting point is when analyzing how dominating the East Tennessee State Buccaneers were in their 23-3 beat-down of Vanderbilt Saturday night. Would highlighting a defense that had two sacks, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass break-ups, three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery be the place to springboard? Or is it an offense that was balanced with 179 yards on the ground and 135 through the air?