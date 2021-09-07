CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unfiltered: Tim Benz and Mark Madden discuss T.J. Watt’s contract situation with Steelers

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

Mark Madden - back after some time off - and Tim Benz discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers and T.J. Watt's contract situation, the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, NFL predictions, Penguins news, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly and more on this week's edition of "Unfiltered" on TribLIVE's Facebook page.

triblive.com

NFL

