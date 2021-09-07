Unfiltered: Tim Benz and Mark Madden discuss T.J. Watt’s contract situation with Steelers

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. What a way to enter the regular season. With a trip to Buffalo on the books for Sept. 12, the Steelers are still shuffling their supposedly rebuilt offensive line. Their veteran wide receiver is busy taking the precarious, ankle-breaking milk crate challenge, eliciting a cold rebuke from the head coach. The Steelers’ stellar defensive lineman, who spent the preseason mourning the tragic death of his brother, could be placed on injured reserve with a mysterious knee issue. The Steelers’ secondary still isn’t secure, and it looks like the heir-apparent to Ben Roethlisberger isn’t on this roster. Oh yeah, and the Steelers’ biggest star and sack-happy linebacker still hasn’t put pen to paper on his whopping contract extension. As a result, T.J. Watt hasn’t practiced with contact all preseason. Will Watt be ready to simply plug in and light it up in Buffalo? Who knows? Get your worry beads out, Steelers Nation. All the questions that we hoped would be answered by now are still plaguing your 2021 Steelers. By all accounts the team brass will make some additional roster moves in the coming days to at least address some of these concerns. But at this late date, it will be the rough and tumble of the regular season that shows us what we really have here in Pittsburgh. Namely, a Super Bowl contending team or one that will be picking high in the 2022 draft? Such are the polar possibilities for this hard-to-read Pittsburgh team. The football fates are that stark for these Steelers. The answers begin coming in on the evening of Sept. 12. Until then, we take deep dive into the murky well of uncertainties surrounding these 2021 Steelers in this get-ready-for-Gameday edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my Steelers’ column, which is posted first thing every Thursday morning on PennLive. As always, it will be packed with all the best memes bringing this story of rising Steel City anxiety to life.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO