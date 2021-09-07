CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ignace, MI

Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk Returns; 21,000 Join

 7 days ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — More than 20,000 people participated Monday in the Labor Day walk on the Mackinac Bridge, an annual event that was canceled last year for the first time because of COVID-19.

“Although total participation is less than we’ve had in recent years, there were still thousands of very happy faces on the bridge, all glad to revive this tradition,” said Kim Nowack, director of the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

The 2020 cancellation was the first since the walk began in 1958.

The state said the walk attracted 21,000 people who had many options. They could walk the entire bridge, walk to the middle and return to St. Ignace or Mackinaw City or make a 10-mile round trip.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led the pack.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

