Form 8-K Malacca Straits Acquisit For: Sep 03

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

THIS TERMINATION AGREEMENT is made on 3rd day of September 2021. (1)Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited, with correspondence address at Unit 601-2, St. George's Building, 2 Ice House Street, Central, Hong Kong ("Malacca"); and. (2)PT Asia Vision...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K FLUOR CORP For: Sep 15

FLUOR ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS AND INCREASE IN TOTAL MAXIMUM AMOUNT FOR CASH TENDER OFFER. ·Fluor increases maximum purchase price for cash tender offer from $400 million to $500 million. ·Since June 30,...
IRVING, TX
StreetInsider.com

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (GWAC) and Cipher Mining (CIFR) Announce Closing of Business Combination

Cipher Mining Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced that it completed its business combination with Good Works Acquisition Corp. ("Good Works") (NASDAQ: GWAC), a U.S. publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. Good Works shareholders approved the business combination at a special meeting held on August 25, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K RedHill Biopharma Ltd. For: Sep 14

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Senseonics Holdings, For: Sep 08

SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 20451 Seneca Meadows Parkway. Germantown. ,. MD. 20876-7005. (Address of Principal Executive...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K PRUDENTIAL PLC For: Sep 10

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant's name into English) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information. contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the. Commission...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Caesars Entertainment, For: Sep 10

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes. LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev. (September 10, 2021) – Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (the "Company") today announced that the Company, intends to...
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIO For: Sep 09

MELVILLE, NY -- September 9, 2021 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) today confirmed receipt of notice from Outerbridge Capital Management of its intention to nominate three individuals to stand for election to Comtech’s Board of Directors at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which the Board anticipates will be held in December 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC For: Sep 09

We are delighted to present this letter agreement ("Agreement"), setting out the terms of your continued employment with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") as Executive Vice President, Sales, Market Access and Operations. If these terms are acceptable, please sign and date the copy of this letter provided herewith and return it to me at your first convenience. If you accept the terms offered herein, this Agreement shall be deemed to be effective as of September 1, 2020 (the "Effective Date").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K SUNCOR ENERGY INC For: Sep 09

FORM 6-K SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. For the month of: September, 2021 Commission File Number: 1-12384. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F ¨ Form 40-F x Indicate by check mark if the registrant...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CorMedix Inc. For: Sep 07

Berkeley Heights, NJ – September 7, 2021 – CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today provided an update with respect to its resubmission timeline for the DefenCath New Drug Application ("NDA"). CorMedix has encountered delays at its third-party contract manufacturer ("CMO"). The Company was informed by the CMO that there are issues that are unrelated to DefenCath manufacturing activities. The timeline for CorMedix and the CMO to address deficiencies at the facility that are required for resubmission of the DefenCath NDA is uncertain at this time. We will provide an update when more information becomes available.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K IRSA INVESTMENTS & REPRE For: Sep 02

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) IRSA Investments and Representations Inc. (Translation of registrant´s name into English) Republic of Argentina. (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) Carlos Della Paolera 261 9th Floor. (C1001ADA) Buenos Aires, Argentina.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Prenetics to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq via Merger with Adrian Cheng's Artisan Acquisition Corp. (ARTA) (ARTAU)

Prenetics Group Limited ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, and Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS For: Sep 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio, September 15, 2021 – Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, provided an update on its Card Services segment. The following tables present the Company's net charge-offs and delinquency rate for the periods indicated. For the. month ended. August...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K HIVE Blockchain Technolo For: Sep 08

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: [ ]...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AEHA) Opens at $10.02

Today's IPO for SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AEHA) (NASDAQ: AEHAU) opened for trading at $10.02 after pricing 10,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K/A ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. For: Sep 10

Current Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Bermuda. 001-16209. 98-0374481.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K CNH Industrial N.V. For: Sep 14

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of Registrant's Name Into English) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F X Form 40-F _________. Indicate by check mark if...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K 23andMe Holding Co. For: Sep 10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Disclaimer Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the future performance of 23andMe’s businesses in consumer genetics and therapeutics and the growth and potential of its proprietary research platform. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this presentation, including statements regarding 23andMe’s strategy, financial position, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "continue," "will," “schedule,” and "would" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 21, 2021 and in 23andMe’s Current Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 13, 2021, as well as other filings made by 23andMe with the SEC from time to time. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, 23andMe does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation also includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that 23andMe defines as net income before net interest expense (income), net other expense (income), which includes changes in the fair value of the warrants, depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, amortization of internal use software, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and expenses related to restructuring and other charges, if applicable for the period. 23andMe evaluates the performance of each segment of its business based on Adjusted EBITDA and has provided a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA within this presentation. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve 23andMe’s annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. 23andMe provides Adjusted EBITDA because 23andMe believes it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, 23andMe believes it is helpful in highlighting trends in its operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of 23andMe’s core operating performance. In particular, management believes that the exclusion of the items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA provides useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of 23andMe’s business. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as 23andMe’s management and board of directors. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of 23andMe’s results as reported under GAAP. 23andMe may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, 23andMe expects to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) the lack of reflection of capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced, which capital expenditures are not captured by Adjusted EBITDA. 23andMe’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a tool for comparison. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. When evaluating 23andMe’s performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and other U.S. GAAP results. Intellectual Property All rights to the trademarks, copyrights, logos and other intellectual property listed herein belong to their respective owners 23andMe’s use thereof does not imply an affiliation with, or endorsement by the owners of such trademarks, copyrights, logos and other intellectual property. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this Presentation may appear with the ® or ™ symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that such names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of 23andMe. Industry and Market Data This Presentation relies on and refers to certain information and statistics based on 23andMe’s management’s estimates, and/or obtained from third party sources which it believes to be reliable. 23andMe has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such third party information.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Pagaya Technologies to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination With EJF Acquisition Corp. (EJFA)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. ("Pagaya"), a financial technology company that enables financial institutions to expand access to more customers through its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP /DE/ For: Sep 07

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Federal Signal to Expand its Specialty Vehicle Platform by Executing Agreement to Acquire Ground Force Worldwide OAK BROOK, Illinois, September 8, 2021 — Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the “Company”), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets and operations of Ground Force Worldwide (“GFW”) for cash consideration of $45 million. Headquartered in Post Falls, Idaho, GFW is a leading manufacturer of specialty material handling vehicles that support the extraction of metals, with its current product portfolio including fuel and lube trucks, water trucks, dump bodies and rock spreaders. GFW also supports the recurring aftermarket needs of its customers through parts and service offerings. The acquisition further bolsters the Company’s position as an industry leading diversified industrial manufacturer of specialized vehicles for maintenance and infrastructure markets with leading brands of premium, value-adding products, and a strong supporting aftermarket platform. Over the last twelve months, GFW generated revenues of approximately $34 million, with an EBITDA margin within the Company’s group target range. “The acquisition augments our current materials hauling portfolio by adding a range of specialty vehicles that support the extraction of metals, demand for which is expected to benefit from vehicle electrification and other green initiatives,” said Jennifer L. Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The transaction provides opportunity for long-term value creation through operational improvement and organic growth initiatives, while also providing a platform for further acquisitions in this space. We are thrilled to welcome Ground Force’s talented team members to the Federal Signal family.” “We are excited to be joining forces with Federal Signal and believe the combination of our two teams represents a natural cultural fit, with both companies exhibiting a shared vision of developing and maintaining strong local community connections,” said Ronald Nilson, Chief Executive Officer and Owner, Ground Force Worldwide. “Over the course of the last few years, we have been approached by several potential buyers, but we actively sought out Federal Signal as the right partner to drive the next phase of our growth, after consulting with other owners of businesses that have been acquired by Federal Signal,” said Luke Stavros, President, Ground Force Worldwide. The Company anticipates completing the transaction during the fourth quarter of 2021 and expects the acquisition to be accretive in the first year. About Federal Signal Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: www.federalsignal.com.
BUSINESS

