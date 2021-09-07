CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kevin O'Connor Signing Multiyear Extension With The Ringer

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PB9jZ_0booVflK00

The Ringer and Kevin O'Connor have agreed to a multiyear extension, The Big Lead has learned. O'Connor, who has been with the site since its first year in 2016, emerged as one of the foremost voices on NBA coverage even as the arena has exploded with competition in recent years. In addition to a full slate of writing and podcasting, O'Connor hosts a weekly video series and breaks news to fill out his portfolio.

After catching Bill Simmons' attention with Boston Celtics and NBA Draft coverage as a college student, O'Connor has raised his profile and ascended near the top of an extremely valued depth chart and is one example of homegrown talent succeeding at The Ringer. Though there was interest from other outlets, the longstanding relationship and the opportunity to build upon it played role in the decision-making process, according to a source.

The contract comes during a busy and successful month for The Ringer, paced by Claire McNear's unrivaled reporting on Mike Richards' rise and fall at Jeopardy!. Her thorough dive into Richards' problematic past was a vital step in his ultimate downfall and is arguably the most impactful work ever published on the site.

At the same time, Mirin Fader's Giannis Antetokounmpo autobiography has been a breakout title, buoyed by the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA title and terrific storytelling. On the audio front, Simmons' company has continued to push the envelope while exploring the best ways to maximize its Spotify power with Green Room broadcasts and recent additions like Ariel Helwani and market-specific offerings focused on New York City and Chicago.

The Ringer has developed and identified a tremendous amount of talent in its five years. Some high-profile departures, plus a protracted and public dispute between its union and management, have made headlines. Having employees who are desirable to other companies can be a bit of a good news-bad news scenario. It's still a better problem to have than irrelevance.

Keeping one of the most familiar names in a familiar role — and such a critically important one — is another win amid a winning streak. O'Connor is a versatile option at a place that values and smartly leans into its versatility. A good fit that will continue, at least for a few more years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Were the Cowboys Screwed By a Missed Offensive Pass Interference Call?

The sports world was thrown into a frenzy Thursday night thanks to a no-call late in the NFL's opening game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have benefited from a missed call that ended up leading to a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys. So did the Cowboys get screwed? Let's examine the play.
NFL
The Big Lead

Conor McGregor Tried to Fight Machine Gun Kelly on the MTV VMA's Red Carpet

Conor McGregor has been out of the spotlight since he broke his tibia at UFC 264 in July. He returned to public life at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night and promptly got into an altercation with musician Colson Baker, a.k.a., Machine Gun Kelly. While MGK was there walking the red carpet with Megan Fox, McGregor was there with his wife.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Ariel Helwani
Person
Mike Richards
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans Roast Russell Westbrook For Controversial Fashion Choice

Russell Westbrook is an absolute beast on the court, and there are few who can compare to his energy and passion. Russ is also known for his rather flashy fashion choices. Over the years, Westbrook has made countless headlines for his crazy, wacky, and intriguing attire. Recently, Westbrook captivated audiences...
NBA
Cassius

Why Not?: Russell Westbrook Rocking A Skirt Starts A Debate On Twitter

Russell Westbrook has stirred up some controversy on the internet once again. Last time it was because it was announced he’d be joining the already stacked Los Angeles Lakers as the West Coast team looks to nab its second championship in 3 seasons, but now it’s got to do with his latest outfit. View this […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ringer#The Milwaukee Bucks#Spotify
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Chris Bosh's wife as former Miami Heat star enters Hall Of Fame?

The former Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat star is part of the Class Of 2021 being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame this weekend. His family will be in attendance in Springfield, Massachusetts, and people want to know who Chris Bosh’s wife and children are. Chris Bosh...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
International Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBA
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA
WILX-TV

Celtics and Knicks Make Deal

-BOSTON (AP) - The Celtics have finalized a sign-and-trade with the Knicks, sending guard Evan Fournier along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to New York in exchange for cash considerations. The deal also generated a trade exception for Boston. Fournier agreed to a $78 million, four-year deal with the Knicks hours after the official start of the free agency signing period earlier this month.
NBA
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blazers star CJ McCollum announces his wife Elise is pregnant

Portland Trail Blazers star shooting guard CJ McCollum and longtime girlfriend Elise Esposito officially tied the knot last year, and now the McCollum family is expecting its first child. McCollum made the announcement on Instagram:. CJ McCollum met Elise at Lehigh University, and they’ve been together since those college days....
NBA
AllClippers

Blake Griffin Reveals Which NBA Player is Most Respected

On a recent edition of Barstool's "Pardon my Take" podcast, Blake Griffin joined the show to open packs of basketball cards. As Blake and the Barstool crew worked through the packs, they would often stop and talk about the player they just pulled. When Udonis Haslem's card popped up, Blake shared some very high praise.
NBA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy