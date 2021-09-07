CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independent Financial names new head of middle market banking

By FWBP Staff
fortworthbusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndependent Financial has named Michael Keith as Head of Middle Market Banking for North Texas. Independent Financial operates as a financial services company with locations throughout Texas and in the Colorado Front Range region. Keith started in his position with Independent Financial on August 30, and will focus on serving...

