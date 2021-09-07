CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Segway Navimow automatic robotic mower eliminates the need for complex perimeter wiring

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Enjoy a glorious garden without the hard work when you have the Segway Navimow automatic robotic mower. Unlike other garden mowers, you don’t need to set up complicated perimeter wiring, as it uses EFLS (Exact Fusion Location System) to navigate around your garden. Furthermore, the Segway Navimow includes offset blades that cut as close as possible to your lawn’s edges. With Blade Halt technology, it can detect pets, kids, or toys, and it’ll then stop the mower’s blades from spinning. Moreover, it has a cutting area of up to 3000 m² and a powerful 10,400 mAh battery capacity. Impressively, use the app to customize the grass length, adjust the route and schedule, select the mowing mode, and more. Finally, its 54 dB low noise level means you can use this mower in the evening.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Gadgeteer

Pocket Shot Pro Arrow kit combo review – a slingshot for arrows!

REVIEW – Next to electronic and photography gadgets, weapons are one of my favorite gadgets. I’ve seen the Pocket Shot slingshot products in the past but just never got around to buying one. When the Pocket Shot Pro Arrow Kit Combo review offer came along, I thought it would be a great time to test it out.
TECHNOLOGY
lawnandlandscape.com

Segway unveils Navimov

Segway is debuting the Navimov – an autonomous mower and the brand's first entry into the lawn care category. The Navimov's doesn't require boundary cords as with most other devices in the category. Rather, it relies on something called the Exact Fusion Locating System – also known as "GPS" – to allow "precise positions and systematic mowing patterns.”
techeblog.com

Researchers Create a Wireless Charging Room That Eliminates the Need for Cables or Plugs

Say goodbye to cables, plugs or any other charging accessory, as researchers from the University of Michigan and University of Tokyo have developed wireless charging room. This system is capable of safely delivering electricity over the air, potentially turning entire buildings into wireless charging zones. In addition to charging smartphones and laptops, this technology could eventually be used for implanted medical devices and mobile robotics. Read more for additional pictures and a bonus video.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Segway's robot mower uses GPS to stay on your lawn

Is moving into the robot mower market with the Navimow. What sets this model apart from many others is that you don't need to install a boundary wire. Instead, Navimow uses GPS and other sensors to stay within the perimeter of your lawn. A so-called Exact Fusion Locating System can...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Segway Navimow#Efls
coolthings.com

Segway Navimow: Finally, A Robo-Mower That Won’t Require You To Lay Down Physical Boundary Wires

When using robo-mowers, one of the things you have to do is set boundary wires, which makes it easier for the grass-cutting automaton to figure out the exact area it’s supposed to cover. While that’s easy enough, hammering those spikes and lining up those cables do take quite a bit of time. Plus, any of the pets, kids, or irresponsible adults in your home can accidentally (or intentionally) ruin those wires you’ve set up at any time. The Segway Navimow eliminates that entirely.
ELECTRONICS
hiconsumption.com

Segway Rolls Out A Weatherproof GPS-Guided Smart Robotic Lawn Mower

Over the last few years, Segway and its various subsidiaries have been tapping into a diverse array of product segments, including everything from a UTV lineup to hydrogen-electric motorcycles to battery-powered go-karts to self-balancing wheelchairs to kick-scooters. For its latest venture, Segway is taking things in a new direction, deviating from its typical ridable offerings and last-mile vehicles to launch a smart lawn mower company appropriately called Navimow.
ELECTRONICS
Phandroid

Viomi V3 Max Robot Vacuum: everything you need at a very attractive price

Back in the day when the first robot vacuum cleaner hit the market, it was amazing. The idea that a robot could vacuum your home for you while your feet are up on the table sounded like a dream come true, but the problem was that the tech was a bit meh back then, not to mention it was incredibly expensive and largely untested.
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

Wyze true wireless Buds come with $44 price tag but no noise cancellation

Following in the footsteps of the just-released Wyze Buds Pro, the upcoming Wyze Buds shave $16 off the price of the $60 “Pro” model by jettisoning active noise cancellation and loosing the wireless charging, but you’ll still be able to amplify ambient sounds and summon Alexa. Available for pre-order now...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
hypebeast.com

Segway Introduces Its Navimow Robotic Smart Lawnmower

Segway has just unveiled one of the most advanced robotic lawnmowers for your home — the Navimow. Efficient and safe, your yard can be mapped out via the Narimow’s app for a virtual boundary. This boundary can be changed on the fly for situations where large adjustments have been made to the space, like a new flower bed. With a number of sensors, the Narimow is also children and pet safe and has high cutting accuracy thanks to AHRS and four-module GNSS positioning. The Navimow always plans out the most efficient path for the cleanest-looking lawn.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

KLH Fusion true wireless ENC earbuds offer high-fidelity sound from premium 6 mm drivers

Delivering high-fidelity sound from premium 6 mm drivers, the KLH Fusion true wireless ENC earbuds feature Bluetooth aptX. What’s more, they have dual environmental noise-cancelling Knowles/MEMS microphones for perfect call clarity and noise isolation. Moreover, they’re designed for maximum comfort for the office, workouts, running, or listening to your favorite tunes. They offer 7 hours of playtime from a single 50-minute charge. And you’ll get 28 hours from the case, which features wireless and USB-C charging. Boasting breakthrough patented native voice command, they feature bone and voiceprint technology, and they’re also compatible with Siri and Google. Finally, their IPX5 water-, dust-, and sweat-proof rating makes them great for use in the most rugged environments. These are earbuds you won’t mind wearing for hours on end.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

JBL Reflect Flow PRO wireless earbuds has JBL’s POWERFIN design for a secure fit

Enhance your comfort while listening to music with the JBL Reflect Flow PRO wireless earbuds. Delivering a secure fit to maximize your performance at the gym, at work, and more, these earbuds are great for all occasions. They feature ANC to protect you from unwanted background noise, so you can remain focused on your task. Plus, Smart Ambient mode makes it easy to connect with a friend while you’re on the move. In fact, with 6 microphones built in, you’ll receive high-quality voice clarity for chat-ups or meetings. Moreover, these earbuds sport an IP68 waterproof rating, protecting them against sweat, rain, or dust. And, if you need additional assistance with commands, use Google or Alexa for hands-free use. Finally, these buds are available in black, blue, white, and pink, and they offer a 30-hour battery life.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Billy & Billy Pro AI-powered camera robots provide silent, vibration free, & stable video

Designed for video recording, the Billy & Billy Pro AI-powered camera robots operate totally silent and ensure your footage is super stable and free of vibrations. Billy supports smartphones, DSLR, and cameras that weigh up to 3 kilograms. Additionally, Billy Pro is designed for professionals and holds DSLR, mirrorless, and professional cameras that weigh up to 6 kilograms. Moreover, the Billy & Billy Pro ensure that you can be creative on your own whenever you want, without depending on others to operate your camera. Try, test, learn, and create the best final content without the help of others. In fact, with Billy, you can make hyperlapse and 360º shots, livestreams, product videos, and much more. Be free in front of the camera because it’s only you and the robot.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Google Series One Board 65 4K videoconferencing device connects remote employees

Feel more connected to your remote team with the Google Series One Board 65 4K videoconferencing device. Designed to connect, collaborate, and create, it improves communication between remote workers. It features a 65-inch UHD LCD screen to deliver crystal-clear visuals that feel like you’re in the same room as your coworkers. You’ll also receive stunning visual and audio quality with the 12-megapixel camera. This camera pans, tilts, and zooms to frame you clearly and, using Google AI, it responds automatically to your movements. Moreover, the Google Series One Board 65 offers audio isolation technology to eliminate distracting sounds and amplify your voice. Mount this videoconferencing device on a wall or on a mobile stand to effortlessly adapt it to your space. Finally, starting meetings or whiteboarding sessions is easy with a tap on the responsive touchscreen.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Google Nest Cam with floodlight replaces your existing floodlight with a wired connection

Enhance your home’s security with the Google Nest Cam with floodlight. It’s a tech-inspired way to guard your home via your floodlight. While most floodlights turn on when they detect motion, the Google Nest Cam with floodlight goes a step further. The connected floodlight includes a camera for recording footage. In fact, in case of a power outage, it has a local storage fallback, recording up to an hour of events on the device. Additionally, it even lets you keep an eye on the front yard while you’re, say, in the kitchen cooking dinner. What’s more, this home security gadget complements your home’s look with its soft lines and modern shape. Moreover, the design is sustainable thanks to the recycled materials. Furthermore, with the Google Home app, you can manage this floodlight and other compatible devices in one place.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Doosan Infracore CONCEPT-X unmanned excavator has a wheel loader and is supervised by drones

Excavate the foundation of your building with machine power alone using the CONCEPT-X unmanned excavator. This concept gadget features a wheel loader and an ADT and X-CENTER. In fact, this center controls the construction machinery, letting it solve problems on construction sites in conjunction with drones. What’s more, it allows the user to see equipment at the site in just a glance. This way, human intervention is less necessary, minimizing risk factors. And, unlike human operators, these machines can work 24 hours a day. What’s more, a failure prediction system reduces maintenance costs. Moreover, this commercial machine takes technology to new heights when it comes to the future of construction equipment. Furthermore, since drones supervise this excavator, users have limitless safety, quality, and precision possibilities.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Tetrivis Solar TRVSLR102 Solar-Frame provides 5 hours of full-brightness illumination

Enjoy up to 5 hours of full illumination with the Tetrivis Solar TRVSLR102 Solar-Frame. All you have to do is place this gadget in a sunlit area to charge, and it’ll reach full capacity in just 7 hours. Impressively, this A5-size light can uniformly illuminate a moderately sized room. Moreover, it also has a power bank facility for off-the-grid use. That makes smartphone charging and charging a breeze when you’re out and about. The unit combines a 1.5-watt polycrystalline solar cell panel with a 7 Wh capacity integrated battery. And the LED array strip of 40 lights consumes only 1.25 watts. Totally self-contained, the Solar-Frame is easy to set up and use. This is an eco-friendly way to light up your space while lowering your energy bills and fossil fuel usage.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Google Nest Cam (wired) security camera is considered the second-generation indoor cam

Designed for indoor use, the Google Nest Cam (wired) includes a base that you permanently attach it to. Although, there are also wall mounts available for a tidier presentation. Best of all, you needn’t worry about losing your data since it includes a local backup should the Wi-Fi disconnect. Moreover, considered as Google’s second-generation indoor cam, this security camera is great for monitoring inside of your property. So you can check on the dog or connect with a babysitter. Moreover, its slim, sleek design allows you to discreetly place it on a table without disrupting your home layout. Overall, it’s available in various shades to suit your decor and gives you peace of mind when you’re out of the house.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

JBL Tune 130NC true wireless earbuds have 10 mm drivers for pure bass sound

Enjoy pure sound anywhere you go with the JBL Tune 130NC true wireless earbuds. These earbuds boast 10 mm, drivers, delivering pumping bass sound for hours. What’s more, with active noise cancellation, they’re ideal for listening on the go. Best of all, you can hear your tunes for pretty much as long as you like, thanks to the 40 hours of combined battery life. And if you need a quick power boost, a 10-minute charge results in 1 hour of playtime. Moreover, the IPX 4 water and sweat resistance rating means they can withstand your workouts and a drizzle. Meanwhile, the 4-mic technology (2 on each bud) ensures you have crisp, clear calls. Additionally, these earbuds are compatible with Hey Google and Alexa and have touch controls. Finally, they also feature Smart Ambient and Fast Pair enabled by Google.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

LG XBOOM 360 wireless speaker delivers omnidirectional audio and doubles as a lantern

Purchase the LG XBOOM 360 wireless speaker for omnidirectional audio, thanks to its conical-cylindrical design, making it great for any space. Due to its unique form, this speaker aims sound in all directions with a powerful punch. Moreover, this speaker features 1 titanium 1-inch tweeter and a 5.25-inch glass woofer to deliver well-balanced audio. In fact, the glass fiber woofer delivers a clear mid-range and dynamic bass while the tweeter preaches the high-frequency range. Furthermore, the LG XBOOM 360 offers a 10-hour battery life and a carry handle, making it a suitable party companion. When not in use, use it as a lantern as it provides 360-degree mood lighting with 3 presets: Ambience, Nature, and Party. So, whether you’re looking to liven up the party or relax, there’s a setting for you. Finally, it’s available in 3 shades: Beige, Burgundy, Charcoal Black, and Peacock Green.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
335
Followers
1K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy