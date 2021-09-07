Segway Navimow automatic robotic mower eliminates the need for complex perimeter wiring
Enjoy a glorious garden without the hard work when you have the Segway Navimow automatic robotic mower. Unlike other garden mowers, you don’t need to set up complicated perimeter wiring, as it uses EFLS (Exact Fusion Location System) to navigate around your garden. Furthermore, the Segway Navimow includes offset blades that cut as close as possible to your lawn’s edges. With Blade Halt technology, it can detect pets, kids, or toys, and it’ll then stop the mower’s blades from spinning. Moreover, it has a cutting area of up to 3000 m² and a powerful 10,400 mAh battery capacity. Impressively, use the app to customize the grass length, adjust the route and schedule, select the mowing mode, and more. Finally, its 54 dB low noise level means you can use this mower in the evening.thegadgetflow.com
