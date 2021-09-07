CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars sign veteran RB Duke Johnson to practice squad

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
 7 days ago
Duke Johnson Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars have added running back Duke Johnson to the practice squad. He’ll take the place of fellow RB Nathan Cottrell, who has been released from the 16-man squad.

Johnson made a name for himself with the Browns, where he averaged 4.3 yards per carry and, more importantly, did some serious damage as a receiver. Playing behind Browns starter Nick Chubb in 2018, Johnson managed only 40 carries, but did post 47 catches and was one of the NFL’s most efficient receiving backs, per Football Outsiders. From 2015 through 2018, Johnson led all running backs with 2,170 receiving yards.

He enjoyed a solid 2019 with the Texans, but wasn’t quite as efficient in the rushing game in 2020. His yards-per-tote average of 3.1 yards per carry didn’t move the needle much and he was hampered by injuries, including an ankle sprain. Meanwhile, new addition David Johnson managed 4.7 yards per run, plus 33 grabs for 314 yards. The Texans dropped him in February and he went unsigned until linking up with Urban Meyer & Co.

