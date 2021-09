The all-male interim Afghan government named by the Taliban on Tuesday includes several individuals targeted for UN sanctions and a militant leader with a $5m FBI bounty on his head.When it took over the country by force last month, the group said it would form an “inclusive” administration and protect women’s rights to work.Yet the UN has slammed the newly-announced government for being dominated by its overwhelmingly ethnic Pashtun leaders, and the UN Women has called the 33-member cabinet with not a single woman “a further step backwards”.Here’s what we know about the key members of the Afghanistan government formed...

