KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday September 7th

By KRMS News Anchor
KRMS Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday September 7th. For today: Mainly clear with a high of 90. Winds becoming southwest 8 to 15 mph. For tonight: Slight chance for scattered storms early, otherwise mainly clear skies and quiet. Low of 61, winds becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 25%.

www.krmsradio.com

