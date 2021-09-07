CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jordan Hated NBA Training Camp Until He Came Back From Baseball and Appreciated the Purpose Behind It: ‘I Always Thought It Was Another Opportunity to Get Hurt, With No Meaning Behind It, Well, I See the Meaning Going Through This Now, Sharpening Some of My Tools’

By Ashish Mathur
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Jordan always took care of his body and worked on his basketball skills during the offseason, which is why he never liked NBA training camp. The Chicago Bulls legend felt training camp was another opportunity for him to get hurt. However, after he came back to the NBA following...

