CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

"Big Brain, Little Brain" Explores How to Communicate More Thoughtfully

By Watch
KATU.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s world, anything you say, text, tweet, or post can go viral in an instant. Most of us know better than to blurt or rant our unfiltered feelings. So, why is it so hard to control our words? Why do simple discussions escalate so quickly? How can we prevent conversations from becoming confrontations? Kevin Thomas McCarney, author of the book "Big Brain, Little Brain: How to Control Which One Speaks for You," joined us share how our minds works and how keeping your primal brain in check can help you consistently practice thoughtful communication.

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Scientist

Wonderworks review: How stories affect our brains

Wonderworks: Literary invention and the science of stories. NEUROLOGICAL takes on art are fertile ground for a book. In 1999, neurobiologist Semir Zeki published Inner Vision, which explained how different schools of art affect us neurologically – put crudely, Rembrandt tickles one corner of the brain, Mondrian another. Eight years later, Oliver Sacks contributed to an already crowded music psychology shelf with Musicophilia, a collection of true tales in which neurological injuries and diseases are successfully treated with music.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

‘Scientists have searched fruitlessly for brain boundaries between thinking, feeling, deciding, remembering, moving and other experiences’ — but that’s not how it works

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Not only do researchers often depict the brain and its functions much as mapmakers might draw nations on continents, but they...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communication#Neocortex#Reptilian
yourpickenscounty.com

Engage your brain

Have you ever listened to a podcast? A podcast is a digital audio or video file that you can access from the internet. They’re often in a series that you can tune. into one at a time, almost like radio on demand. They’re usually associated with a website where you.
MENTAL HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Is love nothing more than brain chemicals?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Love evolved to bribe us to commence and maintain… relationships – with lovers, children, family and friends – which we require...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Colorado Authors Reveal How Writing Keeps Your Brain Alive

Perhaps you’d love to write a book. A lot of people would. They seek the thrill of seeing their names on the cover and watching their books fly off the shelves. But there are other reasons for writing a book, not all involving ego gratification. We started writing books together when we turned fifty-six – five titles published to date, and more on the way. We can’t (yet) live off the proceeds, but it’s not the result we enjoy, but the process. Writing forces us to use our imaginations as we construct plots, characters and settings. It boosts our vocabularies (and improves our Scrabble) as we search for the one word that snaps into place like the final piece of a jigsaw. And our research takes us into areas we’ve wanted to explore but never had the opportunity or the excuse.
COLORADO STATE
MedicalXpress

LSD-triggered altered behaviors linked to abnormal brain communication

Lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD, is a potent hallucinogen that alters the perception of reality. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have discovered changes in the brain, triggered by the drug, that may explain the profound altered behavior associated with LSD, helping to understand how the brain generates behavior. The...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Neuroscience News

Your Brain Learns to Steer Your Attention Away From Disturbing Sounds

Summary: Researchers shed light on how the brain responds to unexpected sounds. Most people who have been students can recognize this: You have managed to put down your phone with all its visual and audio alerts that try to tell you that you’re missing out on something exciting. Now you will finally find peace of mind in the study hall, concentrate on the syllabus, on what is important.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

This Cool Personality Type Has A Higher IQ

Cognitive ability is higher in this personality type. Laid back and unhurried people tend to have a higher IQ, psychological research finds. Intelligent people become more laid back because they can do things quicker than others, so do not need to rush, the authors speculate. High IQ people also have...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How the brain solves problems

In trying to think of an introduction for this article it occurred to me that had I been inside an MRI, the screen would have showed several brain regions lighting up like Times Square as my mind was attempting to solve the problem. First, the prefrontal cortex, basal ganglia and...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

4 Fascinating Signs Of High IQ

Four personality factors are linked to high intelligence. People with higher intelligence find it easier to accept confusion and vagueness, a study finds. Many problems in life do not have a definitive answer — and intelligent people can deal with this more easily. More intelligent people can make better decisions...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study explores the influence of the X-chromosome on brain anatomy

Past neuroscience research suggests that common differences in people's genetic profiles can explain a significant proportion of variations in people's brain anatomy. In more specific terms, they found that neuroanatomical variation is partly explained by genetic variation. Scientists have hypothesized that the X-chromosome has a particularly crucial influence on the...
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Bionic arm communicates with the brain of the wearer

Researchers from Cleveland Clinic have taken a bionic prosthetic arm and rewired it to communicate with the brain of an amputee. The goal was to create a prosthetic that functions more like a natural limb and provides the user with feeling. Researchers on the project constructed their prosthetic device using an off-the-shelf product.
TECHNOLOGY
Temple News

Professors, be more mindful of pandemic brain

When I applied to Temple University in my senior year of high school I was ecstatic. The thoughts of living on campus and attending in-person courses sounded like bliss. Thzt all changed when Temple shifted to virtual classes because of COVID-19 forcing me to spend my freshman year of college in my bedroom staring at a computer screen far away from my peers.
EDUCATION
EatThis

7 Tips That Improve Your Memory, According to Science

In today's short-attention-span world, it's easy to filter out important things you should remember. Doing so can be dangerous. You need to keep your mind sharp as your body ages, to stave off disease—in fact, Alzheimer's disease remains one of the top 10 causes of death in America, responsible for 121,499 souls last year. To protect yourself, follow these essential 7 tips that improve your memory, according to science. Some of them are even fun to do. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
phillyvoice.com

Brain fog — what causes it and how to manage it

You’re unfocused. Everything in your memory feels like it’s just out of reach. No matter how hard you think, everything just feels sluggish and fuzzy. This feeling is commonly known as brain fog and it happens to everyone at some point or another. “Brain fog” isn’t a specific disease or...
MENTAL HEALTH
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy