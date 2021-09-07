"Big Brain, Little Brain" Explores How to Communicate More Thoughtfully

Perhaps you’d love to write a book. A lot of people would. They seek the thrill of seeing their names on the cover and watching their books fly off the shelves. But there are other reasons for writing a book, not all involving ego gratification. We started writing books together when we turned fifty-six – five titles published to date, and more on the way. We can’t (yet) live off the proceeds, but it’s not the result we enjoy, but the process. Writing forces us to use our imaginations as we construct plots, characters and settings. It boosts our vocabularies (and improves our Scrabble) as we search for the one word that snaps into place like the final piece of a jigsaw. And our research takes us into areas we’ve wanted to explore but never had the opportunity or the excuse.

