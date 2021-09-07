"Big Brain, Little Brain" Explores How to Communicate More Thoughtfully
In today’s world, anything you say, text, tweet, or post can go viral in an instant. Most of us know better than to blurt or rant our unfiltered feelings. So, why is it so hard to control our words? Why do simple discussions escalate so quickly? How can we prevent conversations from becoming confrontations? Kevin Thomas McCarney, author of the book "Big Brain, Little Brain: How to Control Which One Speaks for You," joined us share how our minds works and how keeping your primal brain in check can help you consistently practice thoughtful communication.katu.com
