When you're hungry and looking for a quick bite to satiate the craving, fast food options can be tempting. However, if you're with a group of people, trying to agree on the same spot to order from can be trickier than going home and cooking a meal yourself. Although food courts have always boasted a variety of options, they require a large space to provide each restaurant with its own kitchen. While this is feasible in a shopping mall, it's less ideal within a single department store.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 6 DAYS AGO