Price of coffee may soon cost more after production costs hit seven-year high

By Joe Kelley
 7 days ago
Coffee beans FILE PHOTO: Ford and McDonald's are working together for sustainable car parts made from coffee. (Nicky Loh/Getty Images/Nicky Loh/Getty Images)

Coffee drinkers may be in for a rude awakening as production costs have hit a seven-year-high.

Bad weather has hit supplies from Brazil, the world’s largest producer, protests in Columbia have disrupted shipments, and a shortage of shipping containers in South East Asia is also causing delays.

Experts predict that supermarket prices are the most likely to increase.

