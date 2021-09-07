CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelley Flanagan 'feeling better' after Lyme disease diagnosis

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JoBlt_0booSNxj00
Kelley Flanagan gave an update after going public about her Lyme disease diagnosis. Screenshot via kelleyflanagan/Instagram Stories

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Kelley Flanagan is "feeling better" in the wake of her Lyme disease diagnosis.

The 29-year-old television personality gave an update Monday after going public about her diagnosis in August.

In a series of videos on Instagram Stories, Flanagan thanked fans for their support and said she is focused on researching Lyme disease.

"I'm looking up everything and trying to just keep my life super, super clean in terms of food, makeup, skincare, detergents, toothpaste, and just getting all the toxins out of my life," Flanagan said.

"I am feeling better, and again, I just want to thank every single one you that have messaged me because this is a very, very strange road to go down and there's not that much research on it. So it sucks, but I'm going to get through it," she added.

Flanagan said in August that she was diagnosed with Lyme disease and "several other co-infections."

"It's a blessing and a curse because now i can target why i feel off so often but also means several different lifestyle changes and extensive research on how to help/hopefully cure this!" she said on Instagram.

Flanagan said two of her brothers also have Lyme disease.

"I know this is going to be tough for me seeing what my brothers have gone through mentally and physically but i'm going to put so much of my time and energy into figuring this out and combatting this," she said.

Flanagan was a contestant in Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020.

