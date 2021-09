Quad Cities, IA/IL - Now that the spotty rain has come to an end, look for gradual clearing and cool temperatures after midnight, followed by sunny, cooler and less humid conditions Wednesday. Highs should range from the 70′s to near 80 degrees. That brief period of cooling will transition to warmer temperatures in the 80′s for the rest of the week, followed by sunshine and highs near the 90 degree mark this weekend.

