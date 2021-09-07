CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘7 Prisoners’ Review: A Harrowing Moral Thriller About Human Trafficking in the Junkyards of Brazil

By David Ehrlich
IndieWire
IndieWire
 7 days ago

, the second feature by filmmaker Alexandre Moratto (“Socrates”) hinges on the moral dilemma that confronts a poor 18-year-old farm worker after he trades the outskirts of Catanduva for the big city of São Paulo in order to send money back to his ailing mom.

The kid’s name is Mateus (“Socrates” lead Christian Malheiros), and he’s a rock-solid human who would do anything to support his family. It’s with evident reluctance that Mateus has agreed to leave home, and he winces when his mom presents him with a new shirt for the occasion — she could’ve bought an entire month’s worth of groceries for the same amount. Mateus is more accepting of the protective necklace she gives him for good luck, and the aviation magazine that his little sister offers with a similar degree of ceremony; with big dreams and a good head on his shoulders, there’s no telling how high he might fly. The man who picks him up promises Mateus’ mom that her son will make her proud.

Our hero and the three other boys in his van are dazzled by the skyscrapers that dot the streets of São Paulo, but their ascent runs into some rather severe turbulence once the kids arrive at the factory lot where they’ll be tearing rubber off copper wire by day and sleeping in a filthy dormitory at night. It’s warning light after warning light from the moment they meet their small-time gangster of a boss, Luca; he’s played by scruffy heartthrob Rodrigo Santoro , whose menacing performance suggests a beautiful garden overgrown by poisonous weeds. Luca is big on “talking about paychecks later” and “flashing the bulky pistol he carries in his back pocket.” When Mateus — whose eighth grade education and moral fiber make him the new hires’ de facto leader — insists that he’s only interested in doing honest work, Luca jokes about checking in with HR.

The situation deteriorates quickly from there, as workplace is usurped by the language of human trafficking.  Luca locks the boys in the junkyard, and insists that he’ll only let them out once they pay the “debt” they owe him. Try to escape and he’ll kill their families, run to the corrupt local cops and they’ll be pistol-whipped for their insolence. Suddenly, the skyscrapers don’t resemble opportunity so much as the gates of an insurmountable prison cell.

But Mateus is no mere country bumpkin. On the contrary, he’s the Andy Dufresne of trafficked Brazilian teens, and his mind for contract language soon forces Luca to recognize him as manager-level material. Less than a month after being locked up with his new friends, Mateus finds himself holding the key to their cell. He wants to help the other boys, yet he knows that rising through the ranks of Luca’s criminal enterprise is the only way that he’ll ever be able to meaningfully provide for his mother. Mateus is a smart kid, but he has a lot to learn about the line between self-preservation and complicity, and the tests awaiting him get harder every day.

7 Prisoners ” is mostly powered by the natural tension of its premise, which is simple and gripping and develops along a linear arc from bad to worse. Moratto’s unfussy but visceral direction chokes every scene with a feeling of the walls closing in on all sides, just as the script he co-wrote with Thayná Mantesso latently emphasizes the lack of choice available to its characters (Luca included, perhaps). Malheiros’ performance maintains some of the blankness that’s often implicit to stories about young people reckoning with their agency for the first time, but the actor so vividly embodies the relationship between power and responsibility that his most ruthless choices become doubly agonizing because of the violence they inflict on his own sense of self.

There isn’t much more to this lean and satisfying movie than that, but Moratto complicates the central dilemma with the skill of a master dramatist. The latticework of tensions that form between Mateus and the other workers are simple but keenly felt, and the second half of “7 Prisoners” makes good on its title by expanding the cast in a way that tests Mateus’ mettle in the most urgent manner imaginable. But its his relationship with Luca that ultimately gives the film its legs; unexpected detours into the gangster’s life inspire understanding as to how he got here, if not quite empathy for the man he’s become.

There are moments down the final stretch when the case could be made for calling this movie “6 Prisoners,” and others when “8 Prisoners” would seem to be a similarly fitting title. Its to Moratto’s immense credit that he lets us do our own math, the writer-director eventually bringing this story to a close with an unsparing honesty that refuses to insult all the other kids in Catanduva who are waiting for their chance in São Paulo, a city that waits for no one.

Grade: B

“7 Prisoners” premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Netflix will release it later this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Venice Review: ‘7 Prisoners’

An imprisoned teen tries to escape in 7 Prisoners, Netflix’s powerful addition to the Venice Film Festival’s Horizons Extra category. But 18-year-old Mateus (Christian Malheiros) isn’t in a conventional prison: he’s working at a junkyard in Brazil’s São Paulo when his new boss, Luca (Rodrigo Santoro), locks him and his co-workers into the complex, playing mind games and demanding long hours. While some try to run for it, Mateus develops a strategy which involves impressing the boss and becoming his right hand man. But will the plan work, or will he be sucked into the other side of human trafficking? It’s...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Venice Review: Netflix’s ‘7 Prisoners’ is a tension-filled tale of morality [Grade: B+]

7 Prisoners is a well-rounded, tense second feature from director Alexandre Moratto. Produced by renowned Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, known for his iconic, Rio-set film City of God and whose latest film The Two Popes was also on Netflix. But it was through the film’s other producer, Ramin Bahrani, that 7 Prisoners landed a deal at Netflix. It’s likely that Moratto’s film could be Brazil’s Oscar entry for 2022’s upcoming ceremony.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Rescue’ Review: The Team Behind ‘Free Solo’ Returns with a Harrowing Doc About the Thailand Cave Rescue

“The Rescue” is first and foremost . “Free Solo” filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin — further cementing their reputation as rock stars of the extreme non-fiction cinema scene with their most absorbing and ingeniously crafted stress-fest to date — so intimately embed us with the ragtag team of cave divers who attempted the impossible that we feel worthy of a medal just for watching them do it. And yet, the documentary’s ample suspense is never so overwhelming that it obscures this story’s poignant sentiment, nor is the selfless heroism on display so overwrought that it washes away the bittersweet...
MOVIES
SFGate

'7 Prisoners' Review: A Teenage Laborer Chooses Between Integrity and Survival in a Gripping, São Paulo-Set Thriller

Near the beginning of “7 Prisoners,” the illuminated high-rise skyline of São Paulo draws murmurs of admiration from a group of young rural Brazilians as a minivan ferries them into the city for the first time in their lives. They’ve never personally known their world to be so big, though within minutes of Brazilian-American director Alexandre Moratto’s accomplished, socially conscious thriller, it’ll grow smaller than they could ever have imagined. As migrant labor turns swiftly and all too plausibly into modern-day slavery, vivid, in-the-moment terror turns to more sustained, sweaty moral panic: The only way out of this prison, it seems, is to become a jailer yourself.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Santoro
Person
Socrates
Register Citizen

'On the Job: The Missing 8' Review: Sprawling, Uneven but Gripping Thriller About Multi-Level Filipino Corruption

Scrappy filmmaking can sometimes deliver superb storytelling, as is proven by Erik Matti’s initially wobbly but increasingly gripping, increasingly thoughtful, increasingly increasing three-and-a-half-hour “On the Job: The Missing 8,” the prolific Filipino director’s Venice-competing sequel to the 2013 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title “On the Job.” While the film unfolds more like the TV show it’s about to become (together with part one, it is due to be re-edited into a six-episode HBO Asia miniseries), that’s hardly a diss these days. And in its current shape — due largely to screenwriter Michiko Yamamoto’s uncanny ability to keep multiple narrative balls in the air at once — it combines the immersive, occasionally spectacular pleasures of genre cinema with the greedy moreishness of longform TV models. It’s a sprawling, satisfying big-screen binge.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Collini Case review – tense German legal thriller

This enjoyably slick procedural thriller adapts Ferdinand von Schirach’s international bestseller. In Berlin, just three months after passing the bar, lawyer Caspar Leinen (Elyas M’Barek) agrees to defend ageing Italian murderer Fabrizio Collini (Franco Nero). In an unfortunate coincidence, Collini’s victim is German entrepreneur Hans Meyer (Manfred Zapatka), who was like a dad to Caspar growing up. To make matters worse, his legal opponent is his former professor, Dr Mattinger (Heiner Lauterbach).
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Book Review: Murder, secrets and a thriller within a thriller on Paula Hawkins’ return

Acclaimed author Paula Hawkins (The Girl on the Train, Into the Water) returns with yet another nail-biting thriller. A Slow Fire Burning follows a cast of characters living along the Regent’s Canal in Shoreditch; each of them inextricably linked through events of the last few decades. The murder of Daniel Sutherland inside his canal boat becomes a catalyst for shocking, life-altering revelations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trafficked#Junkyard#Brazilian
HOLAUSA

Get a first look at Bad Bunny’s character in ‘Narcos: Mexico’

More details about Bad Bunny’s acting premiere in Narcos: Mexico are slowly emerging, giving fans even more reasons to be excited about the show’s upcoming third season. The reggaetonero’s role in the Netflix series was announced in November 2020, but in the almost year since, we haven’t heard virtually...
TV & VIDEOS
Third Coast Review

Review: Filmed Version of Come From Away Captures the Charm, Heart of 9/11 Musical About the Best of Humanity

As the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approach, there’s no shortage of documentaries, limited series, news specials and more made now to remember the tragic event a generation ago. Many of these are insightful in the way hindsight allows one to be; unlike their counterparts released in the years following the event, these all have the benefit of years of perspective, investigation and history to shape their narratives, and many will likely prove valuable particularly to those who weren’t alive for that harrowing day and need to be educated on its significance. Standing apart from all these somber releases is Come From Away, a new filmed version of the wildly popular Broadway show that zooms in on the very specific experience of the citizens of Gander, Newfoundland (population: 11,000), and how they responded to an influx of grounded planes as the world scrambled to understand what had happened that day in the United States.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Humans’ Review: Stephen Karam Adapts His Tony-Winning Play into the First Real Horror Movie About 9/11

Every film made in response to 9/11 is a horror film in one way or another, but none of them — from the unbearable simulation of “United 93” to the eerie found footage of “Cloverfield” and the chilling-that-this-was-nominated-for-Best-Picture-ness of “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” — have spoken the genre’s common tongue more fluently than “The Humans.” And yet, for a movie which opens with a thunderous jump-scare that it follows with another solid jolt every few minutes before ending with the year’s most pitch-black sequence of pure terror, the biggest shock of all might be that Stephen Karam’s debut feature...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Brazil
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Narcos: Mexico’ to End With Season 3 at Netflix

Narcos: Mexico is gearing up for its final chapter. Netflix’s drug cartel saga will end with the previously announced third season of Narcos: Mexico. The final 10-episode season releases Nov. 5. The Mexico reset series will bring the Narcos franchise to its sixth season overall, as the cartel drama remains a top global performer for the streaming giant among its original series. (Netflix does not release traditional viewership data.) Co-creator Carlo Bernard, executive producer since the Gaumont production launched in 2015, took over the showrunner reins for season three. Previous showrunner Eric Newman, who has several upcoming projects at Netflix via his overall...
TV SERIES
Vice

Mexico May Free the Cartel ‘Godfather’ Behind a DEA Agent’s Murder

MEXICO CITY—Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that he is open to releasing one of the world's most notorious drug lords because of his age and poor health. The incarcerated kingpin and alleged godfather of Mexico’s contemporary drug trafficking industry, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo has been behind bars for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy