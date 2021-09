England’s hopes of a record-breaking chase on the final day of the fourth LV= Insurance Test suffered a setback in the morning session as India took two wickets and kept the run rate firmly in check.Pursuing 368 at the Kia Oval, a bigger fourth-innings target than any England side has ever achieved, they were 131 for two at lunch having added just 54. With 237 still to get in two sessions, the task has already got even steeper.India kept their discipline as they made a promising start to their own hunt for 10 wickets, dismissing Rory Burns for 50 and...

