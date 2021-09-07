CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona reports 1,982 new COVID-19 cases as death toll passes 19,000

By KTAR.COM
KTAR News
KTAR News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHOENIX – Arizona health officials on Tuesday reported 1,982 new COVID-19 cases and 54 additional fatalities, bringing the pandemic’s statewide toll to more than 19,000 lives lost. The latest documented totals are 1,034,790 infections and 19,053 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard. People who aren’t...

ktar.com

