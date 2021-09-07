Virginia Beach Police search for person responsible for stealing catalytic converter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police need the public's help in identifying the person responsible for stealing a catalytic converter.

On August 22, around 5:06 am, the suspect stole a catalytic converter from a Cadillac SUV on Jersey Avenue.

Police say the suspect then got in the driver’s side rear passenger seat of the pictured Cadillac SUV.

If you have any information that could help police identify the suspect, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

