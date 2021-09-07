CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary K. Wolfe Reviews Revelator by Daryl Gregory

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevelator , Daryl Gregory (Knopf 978-0-525-65738-5, $27.00, 352pp, hc) August 2021. As he demonstrated again earlier this year with The Album of Dr. Moreau, Daryl Gregory is among our most inventive and eclectic writers, but there are a few themes that recur often enough that they begin to seem like preoccupations, if not quite obsessions. One is that families are weird, and dealing with them can be especially trying if you thought you’d escaped by moving away (as in The Devil’s Alphabet or parts of Spoonbenders). Another is the nature of consciousness and perception, which Gregory sometimes explores through supernatural or religious motifs (possession was a major plot element in his first novel Pandemonium, back in 2008), sometimes through neurology (as in his classic story “Second Person, Present Tense”), and sometimes by suggesting that neurological disorders and religious visions might be sides of the same coin, perhaps due to brain disease or drug use (as in his story “Damascus” or the novel Afterparty). So we’re never quite sure if the odd manifestations in a Gregory story are going to veer off in the direction of SF or fantasy (or sometimes horror), or just keep us in that liminal space of – well, oddness. This is certainly the case with Revelator, which shares with Spoonbenders its portrait of a complex and strangely gifted family, with The Devil’s Alphabet a semi-autobiographical setting of rural Tennessee, and with “Damascus” some intriguing speculations about religion and revelation. But it’s very much its own novel, held together by one of Gregory’s most intriguing and memorable characters.

Liz Bourke Reviews For the Wolf by Hannah Whitten

For the Wolf , Hannah Whitten (Orbit 978-0-356516363, £8.99, 480pp, tp) June 2021. Hannah Whitten’s debut novel, For the Wolf, is one of those books I could wish I had enjoyed more. It almost certainly does not need my approbation, for it has all of the traits of a novel that should find broad-based success: a young, headstrong protagonist; a handsome, self-sacrificing, broody male love interest; an easy-to-read, relatively compelling voice; magical curses and centuries-old magical conflict; and worldbuilding that makes very few demands. While I found it entertaining, I also found it predictable and lacking in depth.
Rich Horton Reviews Short Fiction: F&SF and Fusion Fragment

A new story by Yukimi Ogawa is something I look forward to, and I was very happy with her latest, “Her Garden, the Size of Her Palm“, from the July-August F&SF. A young woman learns that the money her late mother saved for her college education has been squandered by her father, so she gets a job. She is sent via wormhole to a cozy house and a woman called Grandma, who “wasn’t a typical grandma. She had many heads, for starters.” The story continues in that wild – but still grounded, feeling more like SF than fantasy – fashion, as our narrator is sent via wormhole to several dangerous planets, on what seem weirdly commercial ventures, and tangles with one of Grandma’s rivals. I found it immensely fun.
Colleen Mondor Reviews Juniper Wiles by Charles de Lint

Juniper Wiles , Charles de Lint (Triskell Press 978-1-989741-01-6, $14.99, 191pp, tp) April 2021. Charles de Lint returns to the familiar urban fantasy environs of Newford with this new mystery, Juniper Wiles. While the title character is surrounded by characters longtime fans will recognize (Jilly Coppercorn prominent among them), Juniper Wiles’s story is fresh and decidedly modern. Although she is 30, older teens will likely find this book quite appealing, as it draws on a motif that particularly suits them.
Karen Burnham Reviews Short Fiction: Clarkesworld, Anathema, and BCS

The June Clarkesworld leads off with “Little Animals” by Nancy Kress. Elena is our point-of-view character, a woman who is “borderline depressive.” She’s part of a research team that is using quantum effects to be able to “receive” the mental impressions of people who lived in the past. This is as much an art as a science, and Elena’s abrasive partner Cora has been frustrated in her attempt to tune into the artist Vermeer in the mid-17th century. Instead they’ve found Maria van Leeuwenhoek, daughter of that Antonj van Leeuwenhoek who did some of the earliest work with microscopes. Kress focuses the story on the characters of Elena and Maria. Elena’s father recently died tragically, and her sister is in poor mental health; Maria’s father is domineering and has no care for her religion or the man she loved and lost. Elena has to decide how much to give to research and how much to her family. This is a compassionate story that really brings the characters to life, especially Maria, who is exactly the sort of person often overlooked in the histories of science. Suzanne Palmer brings us a charming novelette, “Bots of the Lost Ark“, follow up to 2017’s Hugo Award winner “The Secret Life of Bots”. As it starts, Ship has woken up Bot 9 – it may have been a rebellious bastard before, but Ship needs its capability to improvise. Ship has a heck of a dilemma: they survived what should have been a suicide mission but took a lot of damage. They weren’t able to jump home and will now have to beg the Ysmi for the use of their gate. However the Ysmi believe no AI can be trusted if it’s not under the immediate control of humans – and all of Ship’s human crew are in stasis. In fact, some of the bots who were to take over the crew’s roles have instead adopted the crew’s identities and have been fighting amongst themselves as to which of them is the “real” crewmember. Bot 9 has to journey through all this chaos to wake the real human engineer, and Ship has to navigate some dicey diplomacy when the Ysmi contact them. The dialog between all the different bots on the ship is great, and the introduction of the human engineer is hilarious.
Jennifer Marie Brissett Guest Post–"Time As A Technology"

My novels have been characterized as being “Afrofuturistic,” but to be honest I never thought of the subgenre while writing them. When I write I generally don’t think of any subgenre before I sit down to create the work. My thinking when writing is usually concentrated more on story and narrative construction, not on the genre. Mostly all that is happening is that I have a story to tell, I set up the premise, and then I let the story evolve organically, allowing the story to “run.” So, my initial reaction to having my books characterized as being a part of Afrofuturism was to dismiss it as the all-too-easy jump made because I am black, so “therefore, I must be…” But if enough people say something about your work, it should at least cause one to consider the observation. So I considered it, and now have to admit there is indeed something to the characterization. Unbeknownst to me some aspects of the genre have been appearing in my work.
The Hollywood Reporter

Fran Bennett, Actress and Longtime CalArts Voice and Acting Teacher, Dies at 84

Fran Bennett, a veteran actress who taught voice and acting at CalArts for 36 years, died over the weekend, the school announced. She was 84. Known for her booming voice, Bennett was a member of the Linklater Voice faculty at CalArts from 1978 until her retirement in 2014. She also served as head of acting and director of performance from 1996 to 2003. “Fran’s voice was unmistakable. She never shied away from using it. And she taught so many throughout the years to find and free their own,” Dean Travis Preston of the CalArts School of Theater said in a statement. “Before there...
Maya C. James Reviews Home Is Not a Country by Safia Elhillo

Home Is Not a Country , Safia Elhillo (Make Me a World/ Random House Children’s 978-0-593-17705-1, $17.99, 224pp, hc) March 2021. Cover by Shaylin Wallace. “What if?” is the question that guides Nima’s journey across time and borders. What if her mother had stayed in Sudan, rather than living in a country where their language is feared and hated? What if Nima was a graceful girl, who spoke Arabic gracefully and poured peppermint-milk tea without spilling a drop? What if Nima could shrink herself, and become a new version of herself? One that would bring her dead father back?
Gary Sivak

OF NOTE: Instructs students in the Theatre Department on lighting, sound, carpentry, video, music and 3D modeling. Leads technical design and execution approximately 6 shows per academic year. KNOWN FOR: Sparking interest within students who may have never experienced the magic of live theatre. Popular quote: “I rule my food...
Yamashita Awarded National Book Foundation Medal

A bold and groundbreaking writer, Yamashita’s deeply creative body of work has made an enduring impact on our literary landscape. Whether it’s an evocative exploration of cities, collaborative performance productions, or connecting the plots of Jane Austen to Japanese American life, her work reaches across time, country, and culture to offer readers a powerfully complex guide to our world.
Genevieve DiModica (1948-2021)

Longtime fan Genevieve DiModica, 73, known to friends as Gene or Genie, died of natural causes over the weekend of August 28, 2021 at her summer home in Beach Haven NJ. Genie was born in Middletown CT on January 7, 1948. She attended Carnegie Mellon University (then Carnegie Tech) in Pittsburgh PA, where she first became a part of the science fiction community.
#DisneyMustPay Task Force Expands

The #DisneyMustPay Task Force, created by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America and dedicated to making media giant Disney honor its author contracts, has expanded its focus. The task force is now ‘‘reaching out to all comic book and graphic novel creators who may be missing royalty statements and payments from Disney and its companies.’’ Mary Robinette Kowal, chair of the task force, says, ‘‘Writers, artists, illustrators, letterers, and other artists are valued members of the creative teams that produce art and literature that is enjoyed by millions. We are inviting these talented artists to share their stories and we will fight for them to receive the money that is owed to them.’’
The spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 has slowed the momentum among publishers to return to working in the office. Hachette Book Group has postponed its plans to reopen in September, with CEO Michael Pietsch explaining, “We have not set a new reopening schedule at this time. When we decide it is safe to proceed with reopening, we will provide a minimum of four weeks’ notice before we proceed.” Their offices “remain open for people who want or need to use them, within our current capacity limits,” but employees were required to show proof of vaccinations starting August 9, 2021, and masks are mandatory.
2021 Booker Prize Shortlist

The six-title shortlist for the 2021 Booker Prize has been announced, and includes Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Norton). The £50,000 prize is “open to works by writers of any nationality, written in English and published in the UK or Ireland.” This year’s judges are Horatia Harrod, Maya Jasanoff (chair), Natascha McElhone, Chigozie Obioma, Rowan Williams.
Benedict Cumberbatch is still to master the banjo

Benedict Cumberbatch is "yet to master" the banjo after playing the instrument in 'The Power of the Dog'. The 45-year-old star plays rancher Phil Burbank in Jane Campion's drama film and was required to play the musical instrument for the part but joked that he has a lot of work to do to become an accomplished player.
Inaugural Feminist Futures Award

This award recognizes a science fiction story that embraces feminist themes. Top entries will exemplify excellence in feminist storytelling. We encourage stories that capture the complexities and other aspects of identity, as well as intersectionality, through the imaginative power of science fiction. This competition is open to people of any gender and/or no gender.
StokerCon 2022 Guests of Honor

Ernest R. Dickerson, Gemma Files, Brian Keene, John Edward Lawson, and Sheree Renée Thomas have been announced as the StokerCon 2022 Guests of Honor. The event will be held May 12-15, 2022 at the Curtis Hotel in Denver CO, and will include the Bram Stoker Awards banquet. For more information,...
